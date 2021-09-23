checkAd

Celldex Announces Upcoming Presentation of CDX-0159 Phase 1b Results in Inducible Urticaria at the 2021 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 30th Congress

HAMPTON, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) today announced that an abstract describing symptom control and quality of life measurements from the Phase 1b study of CDX-0159 in patients with antihistamine refractory cold contact urticaria (ColdU) and symptomatic dermographism (SD), the two most common forms of chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), has been accepted as an electronic poster (with voice over) at the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 30th Congress being held virtually September 29 - October 2, 2021.

Presentation details:

Presentation #P0368: CDX-0159, an anti-KIT antibody, demonstrates rapid and sustained clinical response and improved quality of life in patients with chronic inducible urticaria
Date: Pre-recorded poster discussion available on demand from Wednesday, September 29 at 6:00 a.m. CET (Wednesday, September 29 at 12:00 a.m. EDT)
Session type: Electronic poster
Session Category: Biologics, immunotherapy, targeted therapy

 

Interim data included in the abstract were current as of the time of submission in May; updated results will be presented at EADV.

About CDX-0159
CDX-0159 is a humanized monoclonal antibody that specifically binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT with high specificity and potently inhibits its activity. KIT is expressed in a variety of cells, including mast cells, which mediate inflammatory responses such as hypersensitivity and allergic reactions. KIT signaling controls the differentiation, tissue recruitment, survival and activity of mast cells. In certain inflammatory diseases, such as chronic urticaria, mast cell activation plays a central role in the onset and progression of the disease.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

