Imperial Mining Receives Highly Encouraging NI 43-101 Resource Estimate for the TG Scandium-Rare-Earth Zone Remains Open to Further Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Highlights:

  • Imperial’s independent qualified persons report Indicated Resources of 7.3 million tonnes grading 282 g/t Sc2O3 and Inferred Resources of 13.2 million tonnes grading 262 g/t Sc2O3 for the Northern Lobe of the TG Scandium Zone.
  • Determinations of magnet rare earth oxides (Nd, Pr, Dy, Tb) were made for both resource categories.
  • Using a Net Smelter Return (NSR) cut-off value of $CAN110.80/t, the value of the mineralization was determined to range between $CAN386-413/t.
  • The dimensions of the zone above the NSR cut-off were 300 m in strike length to a vertical depth of 200 m.
  • Mineralization remains open laterally and at depth, demonstrating the potential to increase the mineral resource with additional drilling.

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG; OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to announce that it has received the results of the inaugural 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate for the TG Scandium-Rare-Earth Zone. The work was completed by InnovExplo Inc. of Val d’Or, Quebec. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is September 17, 2021. The full report will be released and filed within the next 45 days.

“We are extremely pleased by the results of the Resource Estimate for the Northern Lobe of the TG, which far exceeded the minimum threshold resource we internally set for a 20-25-year notional mining operation, or 10 million tonnes,” said Peter Cashin, Imperial’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Particularly important was that, due to our very tight drill pattern this past winter, our Independent QPs determined that a significant percentage of the defined resources was classified as Indicated category. With these highly favourable results in hand, we will soon commence work on an NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the project.”

43-101 COMPLIANT RESOURCE ESTIMATE TABLE

Category Cut-off NSR ($/t) Tonnage (Mt) NSR total ($/t) Sc2O3 (g/t) Dy2O3 (g/t) La2O3 (g/t) Nd2O3 (g/t) Pr2O3 (g/t) Tb4O7 (g/t)
Indicated 110.8 7.3 413 282 66 606 596 160 12
Inferred 110.8 13.2 386 264 62 569 573 154 11

Mineral Resource Estimate Notes:

