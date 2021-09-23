checkAd

DSO UPDATE Macarthur takes another step forward on DSO with arrangements to support rail task to Kwinana

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has secured access to 190 half height shipping containers to support DSO rail haulage services to Kwinana Bulk Terminal (KBT). Macarthur has a confirmed reservation of access to sufficient half height shipping containers with Seaco Australia Pty Ltd (Seaco) to support rail capacity under a recently announced binding rail haulage agreement with Aurizon.

Macarthur intends to negotiate and finalise a formal container lease for the containers with Seaco, subject to confirmation by Macarthur of port access through KBT on terms that are commercially acceptable to Macarthur. 

Highlights 
  • On 5 August 2021, Macarthur announced that it had entered into a binding rail haulage agreement with Aurizon for the transport of iron ore at a rate of up to 500,000 tonnes per annum between West Kalgoorlie and Kwinana (see 5 August 2021 announcement here).

  • The Aurizon rail haulage agreement provides an opportunity to export direct shipment ore (DSO) lump and fines products. 

  • The Aurizon rail task is intended to facilitate the transport of DSO products secured from GWR Group (ASX: GWR) under the recently announced mine-gate sale agreement (see 14 July 2021 announcement here). 

  • Macarthur intends to proceed with shipping GWR DSO products subject to recommencement of mining operations following the temporary pause at GWR’s C4 Deposit (see GWR announcement, 22 September 2021 here).

  • Macarthur also continues to advance a second DSO export pathway to Esperance Port in order to utilize the recently announced rail deal with Pacific National along the Kalgoorlie to Esperance rail line (see 8 July 2021 announcement: here).

  • Subject to securing port capacity and to stabilization of iron ore prices over the balance of Q4 2021 and into Q1 2022, Macarthur aims to take the lead in continuing to open up export pathways in the Yilgarn region so that it can deliver increased value for its shareholders.

Macarthur intends that leased half-height shipping containers will be loaded with iron ore and transported on a flat- bed rail freight service from Aurizon’s West Kalgoorlie rail siding to KBT at a rate of up to 500,000 tonnes per annum.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSO UPDATE Macarthur takes another step forward on DSO with arrangements to support rail task to Kwinana VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has secured access to 190 half height shipping containers to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Workhorse Group Provides Update on Review of Operating and Commercialization Plans
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Odyssey Group International Begins Enrolling Subjects for Phase 1 Clinical Trial to Treat ...
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
DatChat Announces Partnership and Influencer Campaign with IZEA
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...