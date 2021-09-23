VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has secured access to 190 half height shipping containers to support DSO rail haulage services to Kwinana Bulk Terminal (KBT). Macarthur has a confirmed reservation of access to sufficient half height shipping containers with Seaco Australia Pty Ltd (Seaco) to support rail capacity under a recently announced binding rail haulage agreement with Aurizon.



Macarthur intends to negotiate and finalise a formal container lease for the containers with Seaco, subject to confirmation by Macarthur of port access through KBT on terms that are commercially acceptable to Macarthur.