DSO UPDATE Macarthur takes another step forward on DSO with arrangements to support rail task to Kwinana
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Macarthur Minerals Limited (ASX: MIO) (TSX-V: MMS) (OTCQB: MMSDF) (the Company or
Macarthur) is pleased to announce that it has secured access to 190 half height shipping containers to support DSO rail haulage services to Kwinana Bulk Terminal
(KBT). Macarthur has a confirmed reservation of access to sufficient half height shipping containers with Seaco Australia Pty Ltd (Seaco) to support rail capacity
under a recently announced binding rail haulage agreement with Aurizon.
Macarthur intends to negotiate and finalise a formal container lease for the containers with Seaco, subject to confirmation by Macarthur of port access through KBT on terms that are commercially acceptable to Macarthur.
Highlights
Macarthur intends that leased half-height shipping containers will be loaded with iron ore and transported on a flat- bed rail freight service from Aurizon’s West Kalgoorlie rail siding to KBT at a rate of up to 500,000 tonnes per annum.
