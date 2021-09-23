checkAd

Nanox to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, announced today that Nanox’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ran Poliakine, and Executive Chairman, Erez Meltzer, will make a company presentation at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference.

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Presentation Date: Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Presentation Time: 9:20 AM ET
Live Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/nani/2070460

Interested parties can also access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.nanox.vision. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation.

About Nanox:
Nanox, founded by the serial entrepreneur Ran Poliakine, is an Israeli corporation that is developing a commercial-grade digital X-ray source designed to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Nanox believes that its novel technology could significantly reduce the costs of medical imaging systems and plans to seek collaborations with world-leading healthcare organizations and companies to provide affordable, early detection imaging service for all. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Company Contact:

Tamar Aharon Cohen
Nanox Imaging
IR@nanox.vision

Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
bob@lifesciadvisors.com





