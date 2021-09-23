Rogers expands 5G network to Dartmouth and Bedford, Nova Scotia, now offering Canada’s first, largest and most reliable 5G network to 16 communities in Atlantic Canada

In the past 20 months, as people across the Atlantic region have relied on connectivity more than ever before, the company enhanced its wireless networks across 32 communities in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island, with plans to improve wireless connectivity to a total of 25 more communities by end of year.

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications today announced that it has further expanded Canada’s first, largest and most reliable 5G network 1 in Dartmouth and Bedford, Nova Scotia. Rogers has now delivered Atlantic Canada’s first 5G network to 16 communities across the region, including to the cities of Halifax, Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton, as part of a broader series of investments in Canada’s east coast.

Rogers also invested in wireline network upgrades across 71 communities in New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador since January 2020. The company’s focus on delivering award-winning networks and services has kept communities connected to what matters, from staying in touch with loved ones, accessing vital services, attending online schooling, to helping local businesses participate in the digital economy.

“We’re proud to enhance connectivity in cities, towns, and rural communities across Atlantic Canada, especially during the pandemic when world-class connections have played a critical role in people’s lives,” said Matt MacLellan, President of the Atlantic region at Rogers. “Networks are the backbone of the digital economy and we will continue to invest in our network infrastructure to drive prosperity across Atlantic Canadian communities and businesses.”

Rogers network investments, which have exceeded $60 billion over the past three decades, are part of a multi-year initiative to bring next generation wireless and wireline services to communities and businesses across Canada and improve connectivity for underserved rural and remote regions. A PwC study commissioned by the company indicates that in 2020 Rogers investments and operations resulted in a total economic footprint in Atlantic Canada of $630 million of output, including over 2,500 full-time jobs generated and supported. Since January 2020, in Atlantic Canada Rogers has: