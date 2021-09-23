BriaCell Therapeutics CEO Emphasizes Recent Key Developments in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer. Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Dr. Williams first detailed the importance of BriaCell’s recent collaboration with ImaginAb to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Company’s immunotherapy treatments in patients with advanced breast cancer.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Dr. Bill Williams, CEO of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT), to discuss three key achievements that support the Company’s continued growth.

Dr. Williams also discussed the expansion of BriaCell’s board of directors to include Marc Lustig, an expert in corporate finance and the pharmaceutical industry, as well as the Company’s decision to use its excess capital to repurchase its securities.

“We have over $55 million in the bank and our programs are moving forward,” he said. “We’re in the clinic with a clinical asset that has positive proof of concept data, but our valuation is that of a pre-clinical type of company … We want to show people that we are very serious about moving our stock forward and also getting our capital markets aligned with where we ought to be, in terms of the valuation of the Company.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-briacell-therapeutics-corp-bct ....

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://BriaCell.com/

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-f ....