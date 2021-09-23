checkAd

BriaCell Therapeutics CEO Emphasizes Recent Key Developments in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Dr. Bill Williams, CEO of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT), to discuss three key achievements that support the Company’s continued growth.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer. Speaking with SCV’s Stuart Smith, Dr. Williams first detailed the importance of BriaCell’s recent collaboration with ImaginAb to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Company’s immunotherapy treatments in patients with advanced breast cancer.

Dr. Williams also discussed the expansion of BriaCell’s board of directors to include Marc Lustig, an expert in corporate finance and the pharmaceutical industry, as well as the Company’s decision to use its excess capital to repurchase its securities.

“We have over $55 million in the bank and our programs are moving forward,” he said. “We’re in the clinic with a clinical asset that has positive proof of concept data, but our valuation is that of a pre-clinical type of company … We want to show people that we are very serious about moving our stock forward and also getting our capital markets aligned with where we ought to be, in terms of the valuation of the Company.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-briacell-therapeutics-corp-bct ....

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and effective approaches for the management of cancer. More information is available at https://BriaCell.com/

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-f ....

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BriaCell Therapeutics CEO Emphasizes Recent Key Developments in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Dr. Bill Williams, CEO of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT), to discuss three key …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Workhorse Group Provides Update on Review of Operating and Commercialization Plans
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
DatChat Announces Partnership and Influencer Campaign with IZEA
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...