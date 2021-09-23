Sysco Offers New and Innovative Products For Fall 2021 Through Cutting Edge Solutions Platform

“Our Cutting Edge Solutions platform helps our customers stay on-trend and ahead of the competition with new and innovative offerings for dine-in, takeout or delivery while also providing labor saving solutions to support their success in today’s environment,” says Judy Sansone, Sysco’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

HOUSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today the nationwide launch of eight innovative concepts exclusively for Sysco customers through the company’s Cutting Edge Solutions platform . These chef-tested and exclusive products provide foodservice operators with on-trend menu options such as plant-based ingredients as well as innovative to-go solutions that will help them stand out in the ever-evolving foodservice environment.

The Fall 2021 Cutting Edge Solutions products are now available and include:

INNOVATIVE AND TAKEOUT FRIENDLY

Sysco Classic Tamper Evident Fry Containers ensure that your food will arrive in the same condition it left. Perfect for takeout and delivery, these containers feature a cross-ventilation system that helps fried foods stay fresh, crispy, and delicious.

Moisture removing freshness pack, SAVRpak, rapidly removes and traps water condensation from to-go packaging, keeping food crisp and ready to eat. Utilizing the laws of thermodynamics, SAVRpak preserves the integrity of the food keeping it fresher and crisper longer, working great on hot and cold foods, freshly cut fruits, entrée salads, vegetables, burger buns, French fries, pizza, and more.

LABOR SAVINGS



Sysco’s Classic Sous-Vide Sirloin Steak is made from USDA Choice grade beef. This sous-vide product innovation ensures a perfectly cooked steak every time, and helps operators save on labor while delivering a consistent, quality meal experience to their patrons. Sysco Classic Sous-Vide Sirloin Steak allows any foodservice operator to serve steakhouse quality steaks.

COMFORT FOODS



Sysco’s Imperial Mashup Desserts are a fun, creamy and delicious, thaw-and serve cheesecake that will turn dessert into an experiential occasion with mashups of some favorite flavors, including cotton candy, lemon poppy and apple caramel. These innovative desserts will create Instagram-worthy moments while satisfying patrons’ craving for a bit of sweet nostalgia.