Field Work for Environmental Studies for Drilling Completed at Cañariaco Project

Data will now be compiled such that the drilling permit application can be submitted in approximately 6 weeks.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX: DNT, BVL: DNT) ("Candente Copper", "the Company") is pleased to announce that Yaku Consultores ("Yaku") has completed all field work required for an updated Environmental Impact Study “EIAsd”. The EIAsd is required in order to obtain drilling permits for the Cañariaco Project located in Northern Peru.

"The completion of this fieldwork by Yaku is very timely as it will also form an important component of the environmental and social aspects of the Preliminary Economic Assessement (“PEA”) underway by Ausenco," says Joanne Freeze, President and CEO of Candente Copper.

Candente Copper has also been collaborating with local authorities for the maintenance and expansions of community roads and an irrigation canal, as well as increasing internet and mobile telephone coverage in the community. This work is part of the Company’s commitment to the practice of Shared Value, which joins efforts between the community, the company and the government to ensure mutual benefit.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company’s most advanced project is its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

Ausenco Engineering Inc. has been engaged to conduct an updated PEA to evaluate a new development strategy for the Cañariaco Norte Project. The updated PEA will evaluate new options (identified in the recently completed Desktop Study) to reduce both the CapEx and OpEx from the analyses conducted between 2010 and 2014. The updated PEA study is estimated to be completed before the end of Q4 2021.

Considerations for the PEA are various initial concentrator throughputs including 40,000; 50,000; and 60,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) followed by a staged expansion of production rate.

Geometallurgical modelling of the deposit and updated smelting costs have indicated that the Outotec Roaster proposed during previous studies will not be required, and therefore it will not be contemplated in the PEA.