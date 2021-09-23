TFF Pharmaceuticals Announces Promising Topline Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Inhaled Tacrolimus Powder and Progression Toward Phase 2 in Lung Transplantation

Among the approximately 4,000 lung transplantation procedures performed each year worldwide, high tacrolimus blood concentrations are common and known to be associated with Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) that can progress to Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)1,2. Inhaled Tacrolimus Powder, which is delivered directly to the lung, offers a potentially attractive option for lung transplantation patients by maintaining higher concentrations at the site of the graft while not exposing other organs to supra-therapeutic plasma levels that are well known to cause renal damage in a substantial portion of these patients.

Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) is a routine practice in lung transplant recipients where tacrolimus dosing is continually titrated to maintain plasma concentrations within a narrow therapeutic window. Tacrolimus trough plasma concentrations in a range of 5-15 ng/mL are generally regarded as necessary for effective immunosuppression and a range of 10-15 ng/mL is used in the first year following transplant to minimize rejection3,4. However, the challenge for lung transplant patients is to ensure sufficiently high local concentrations of tacrolimus are maintained in the lung to prevent acute allograft rejection without inducing renal toxicity.

“The data from this Phase 1 study suggests that Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder can be administered with an acceptable safety profile to achieve the appropriate balance of local and systemic concentrations for immunosuppression at the site of the lung transplant while minimizing the risk of supra-therapeutic systemic exposure well known to cause substantial renal toxicity in these patients,” said Glenn Mattes, Chief Executive Officer of TFF Pharmaceuticals. “We believe the strong dose-dependent PK data with pulmonary administration will allow a flexible dosing regimen that can be tailored to each patient, consistent with the manner in which these patients are managed in the real-world setting. This flexible dosing approach will also be reflected in the design for our upcoming Phase 2 study in lung transplant recipients.”