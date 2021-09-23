LGBTQ Loyalty to Present at the Opal Group Emerging Managers Summit on Sept. 27

WILTON MANORS, Fla., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ Loyalty”), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, announces that CEO and member of the board, Bobby Blair, will present as a panelist at the Opal Group’s Emerging Managers Summit on Monday, Sept. 27. Blair will be a keynote panelist, speaking alongside other professional athletes and influencers on elevating awareness, impact and returns investing in emerging manager funds and diverse-owned businesses.

"It is absolutely a thrill to share our LGBTQ social impact story with the Opal Group and all of the financial influencers that will be attending the Emerging Managers Summit in Austin,” said Bobby Blair, CEO of LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings. “We look forward to sharing our company vision with like-minded investors, entrepreneurs and family offices who support financial products and business opportunities dedicated to LGBTQ and diversity-focused principles and core values.”

The Emerging Managers Summit program highlights the benefits and opportunities for institutional and private wealth investors to invest in new, small, diverse and women owned, emerging and boutique fund managers. In addition to networking with key decision-makers of family offices, endowments, foundations, and pension funds, boutique and new managers will be able to connect and exchange best practice ideas with their peers. Delegates will hear from the nation’s leaders in the new and ever-changing emerging manager market.

"An Emerging Managers focus event would be incomplete if the great work that is, and needs to be done, in the LGBTQ communities are not elevated and celebrated,” said Danny Hughes, creator of the Athletes Influence and Capital Untapped series. “Bobby Blair and the LGBTQ100 ESG Index are a best in class example of providing the investment community a path to supporting diversity and inclusion, and achieving exceptional investment returns."

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty’s leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.c om .

