Exela Technologies Expands Electronic Signature Platform, DrySign, to the UK

DrySign allows users to e-sign, safeguarding documents through a robust audit trail. Users can also invite multiple recipients to e-sign via hierarchical group sign, thus facilitating remote document delivery, document storage, and end-to-end document execution and management. DrySign is compliant with UK eIDAS Regulations.

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela”) (NASDAQ: XELA) today announced the launch of its comprehensive electronic signature solution, DrySign, in the UK following a well-received rollout in the North American and Indian markets. DrySign enables users to cost effectively sign documents from almost anywhere, requiring only an internet-enabled device. DrySign is a sustainable platform as it eliminates the need to print, scan, email, and post documents, ultimately saving paper and benefitting the environment. With the acceleration of remote working and widespread social distancing, traditional in-person signing practices are being challenged and organizations of all sizes are increasingly adopting electronic signature solutions.

Pricing plans range from a Free option to Professional version priced on a per user per month basis

Exela offers various competitively priced plans for individuals, SMBs and enterprises. Additionally, DrySign offers flexible plans to meet your digital signing needs ranging from a Free version to a Professional version priced on a per user per month basis.

“With DrySign, SMBs, enterprises and individuals can embrace e-signatures that are easy to use, cost competitive and legally binding, while saving paper. We look forward to UK users benefitting from the practical and operational benefits of signing electronically as we have seen in the US, Canada and India. Leading businesses towards their digital transformation through secure and sustainable solutions is an essential objective for us at Exela, and DrySign is in line with our objective,” said Suresh Yannamani, President of Exela Technologies.

Find out more about DrySign in the United Kingdom:

drysign.exelatech.uk

https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/drysign-by-exela

https://www.instagram.com/drysignbyexela

https://twitter.com/drysignbyexela

https://www.facebook.com/DrySignbyExela

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit: https://investors.exelatech.com/

And please follow us on social:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exelatech