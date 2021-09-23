ESE Entertainment Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Company Achieves Revenue of $4.23 Million for the Three Months Ended July 31, 2021, a 491% Increase Compared to Previous Quarter

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is pleased to announce its unaudited interim consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended July 31, 2021. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.



Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Key Operating Highlights: