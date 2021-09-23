checkAd

Daré Bioscience Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DARE-VVA1, Intravaginal Tamoxifen for the Treatment of Vulvar and Vaginal Atrophy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Investigational therapy for women who cannot, or should not, take supplemental estrogen

Potential to be the first treatment for vulvar and vaginal atrophy specifically developed for patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, if approved

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical study of DARE-VVA1, a novel intravaginal tamoxifen product being developed for the treatment of moderate to severe vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA). The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study is designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of DARE-VVA1 in postmenopausal participants with moderate to severe VVA and is being conducted by the company’s wholly owned subsidiary in Australia.

“Vulvar and vaginal atrophy is an inflammation of the vaginal epithelium associated with lower estrogen levels as a result of menopause and certain cancer treatments and its symptoms adversely impact quality of life for women. Today, therapies for VVA are predominantly based on estrogen; however, there is a large unmet need for a novel non-hormonal VVA treatment specifically developed for women who have VVA as a result of treatment for hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, as well as for other women, who require or prefer a treatment option for VVA that does not contain estrogen,” said Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Daré’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re encouraged by an exploratory study of intravaginally administered tamoxifen published in Clinical and Experimental Obstetrics and Gynecology , that demonstrated improvements in vaginal pH and vaginal dryness without significant systemic absorption of tamoxifen in postmenopausal women with VVA,1 together with studies of tamoxifen conducted over the last 40 years that have documented its estrogen-like effects on the vaginal epithelium. We’re excited for the clinical advancement of DARE-VVA1 as a potential non-hormonal treatment alternative for this population.”

The Phase 1/2 study will evaluate different doses of DARE-VVA1, a tamoxifen vaginal insert, in approximately 40 postmenopausal women with VVA, including a cohort of women with a history of breast cancer. The study is a randomized, multi-center, double-blind, parallel-arm, placebo-controlled, dose‑ranging study that will evaluate the safety, tolerability, plasma pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of DARE‑VVA1. Eligible participants will be randomly allocated to one of five treatment groups (approximately 8 participants per group) that will evaluate four dose levels (1 mg, 5 mg, 10 mg, and 20 mg) and a placebo. Following a screening visit, DARE‑VVA1 will be self-administered intravaginally once a day for the first two weeks, and then twice a week for the following six weeks for a total treatment period of 56 days. In each treatment group, participants will have serial blood sampling for PK analysis and undergo safety evaluations and preliminary assessments of effectiveness. Following the completion of the treatment period, participants will attend a safety follow-up visit.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Daré Bioscience Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of DARE-VVA1, Intravaginal Tamoxifen for the Treatment of Vulvar and Vaginal Atrophy Investigational therapy for women who cannot, or should not, take supplemental estrogen Potential to be the first treatment for vulvar and vaginal atrophy specifically developed for patients with hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, if …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Workhorse Group Provides Update on Review of Operating and Commercialization Plans
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
DatChat Announces Partnership and Influencer Campaign with IZEA
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...