TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Results from an Integrated Safety Analysis of UKONIQ (umbralisib) in Blood Advances

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced the publication of results from an integrated safety analysis of UKONIQ (umbralisib), the Company’s inhibitor of PI3k-delta and CK1-epsilon, in patients with relapsed or refractory lymphoid malignancies in Blood Advances, a journal of the American Society of Hematology.



Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased that the integrated safety analysis of 371 patients treated with UKONIQ has been published in Blood Advances. We believe these data further support the differentiated safety profile of UKONIQ, the first and only PI3k-delta and CK1-epsilon inhibitor, which is now commercially available to patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma. As we strive toward obtaining FDA approval of the investigational combination of UKONIQ and ublituximab, U2, in CLL by the PDUFA goal date of March 25, 2022, furthering our understanding of the safety and tolerability profile of UKONIQ remains paramount to us.”



