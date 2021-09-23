TG Therapeutics Announces Publication of Results from an Integrated Safety Analysis of UKONIQ (umbralisib) in Blood Advances
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) today announced the publication of results from an integrated safety analysis of UKONIQ (umbralisib), the
Company’s inhibitor of PI3k-delta and CK1-epsilon, in patients with relapsed or refractory lymphoid malignancies in Blood Advances, a journal of the American Society of
Hematology.
Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased that the integrated safety analysis of 371 patients treated with UKONIQ has been published in Blood Advances. We believe these data further support the differentiated safety profile of UKONIQ, the first and only PI3k-delta and CK1-epsilon inhibitor, which is now commercially available to patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma. As we strive toward obtaining FDA approval of the investigational combination of UKONIQ and ublituximab, U2, in CLL by the PDUFA goal date of March 25, 2022, furthering our understanding of the safety and tolerability profile of UKONIQ remains paramount to us.”
The manuscript includes integrated comprehensive toxicity data from 4 open-label phase 1 and 2 studies that included 371 adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), including patients with follicular lymphoma (n=147), marginal zone lymphoma (n=81), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma/mantle cell lymphoma (n=74), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (n=43) and other (n=25). All patients were treated with umbralisib at 800mg or higher once daily. At data cutoff, median duration of umbralisib treatment was 5.9 months (range, 0.1-75.1), and 107 patients (28.8%) received umbralisib for ≥12 months.
