checkAd

POINT Biopharma Announces Initiation of Randomization for its Phase 3 SPLASH study Evaluating PNT2002 for mCRPC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

25 patient dosimetry and safety run-in met all pre-specified safety and efficacy criteria

Initiated patient enrollment in Canada with additional countries to begin enrolling in 4Q21

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PNT), a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life changing radiopharmaceuticals, today announced that the dosimetry and safety run-in of its Phase 3 SPLASH study evaluating PNT2002 for Metastatic Castrate Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) met all pre-specified criteria allowing for initiation of the randomization phase without changes to the study design.

“I would like to thank our team and partners for enabling the SPLASH trial’s randomization to begin ahead of schedule,” said Dr. Joe McCann, Chief Executive Officer of POINT Biopharma. “Due to their complex supply chains, radiopharmaceutical trials can be complex to administer. Our team and partners have done an amazing job of overcoming these difficulties, enabling the achievement of this SPLASH trial milestone. Based on the data generated to date, we believe that PNT2002 has the potential to be a novel, safe and effective option for mCRPC patients who currently have few approved therapeutic alternatives.”  

The open-label safety and dosimetry lead-in dosed 27 patients with PSMA-expressing mCRPC who have progressed on novel anti-androgen therapy and are ineligible or averse to chemotherapy. This phase met all pre-specified criteria based on renal absorbed dose, clinical toxicity and preliminary efficacy. Data from the safety and dosimetry lead-in will be presented at an upcoming scientific conference. Enrollment for the randomization phase has commenced in Canada and will continue to expand to additional countries throughout North America, United Kingdom and Europe.

“As a practicing Uro-oncologist, I am strongly encouraged by our results and the potential for PNT2002 to address an unmet need in mCRPC - an aggressive disease where patients often have poor prognosis,” said Dr. Neil Fleshner, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of POINT Biopharma. “I am grateful for the immensely positive support of all the physicians and patients that are participating in this clinical program, and look forward to the expected completion of the study in 2023."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

POINT Biopharma Announces Initiation of Randomization for its Phase 3 SPLASH study Evaluating PNT2002 for mCRPC 25 patient dosimetry and safety run-in met all pre-specified safety and efficacy criteria Initiated patient enrollment in Canada with additional countries to begin enrolling in 4Q21 INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - POINT …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Workhorse Group Provides Update on Review of Operating and Commercialization Plans
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
DatChat Announces Partnership and Influencer Campaign with IZEA
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...