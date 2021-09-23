Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Receives Two Orders for Innovative Carbon-Neutral Renewable Energy Systems

New Systems will Supply Cost-Effective, Clean Generating Power Using Innovative Biomass Fuels to Provide a Carbon-Neutral SolutionVAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) …

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation ( www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com ) (NASDAQ:CGRN), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that it has received two orders for externally fired microturbines through its global energy conversion partner, Professor Dr. Berg & Kießling GmbH (B+K) as the generating component within the company's innovative ClinX system.

The first ClinX system is for a metal processing plant in Brandenburg, Germany. The externally fired Capstone C65 will be part of a Combined Heat and Power (CHP) system that is expected to provide 80% of the facility's electrical demand, and when adding energy storage, the system should meet all the electric demands of the facility. The system should also provide 100% of the heat required for the drying chambers used in the coating process. Fueled by wood chips sustainably harvested from surrounding forests, this renewable energy system will be completely carbon-neutral, helping the customer achieve its green energy goals.

The second system is part of an upgrade to an existing system currently installed at a municipal utility in Hessen, Germany. The upgraded CHP system will feature a Capstone C200 and use a variety of waste products (heterogeneous biomass) as a fuel by way of a pyrolysis process. Not only should the self-sufficient energy system generate 100% of the facility's electricity, but it will also provide heat energy for the drying process that prepares the pyrolysis materials. Any unused waste heat can be converted into a higher-quality energy source of electricity.

Both systems are expected to be commissioned in early 2022.

"In the case of the metal processing plant, the shift to 100% renewable energy will have benefits beyond cost savings and energy efficiency, including expanding the company's ability to bid on projects that have strict environmental requirements," said Sebastian Kießling, Executive Partner at B+K. "For the municipal utility, the use of post-combustion power generation using an externally-fired microturbine will significantly improve the economics of the project."