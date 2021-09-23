Largest 4K Video Wall in Gaming Industry, Powered by ZeeVee, SDVoE and Semtech BlueRiver Technology, Draws Bettors Into Westgate Resort and Casino

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its collaboration with ZeeVee , a global manufacturer of video and signal distribution technology for Pro AV and IT markets, to create a world-class gaming environment at the Westgate Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada via a SDVoE (Software Defined Video over Ethernet) AV signal distribution solution. The collaborative solution is powered by ZeeVee ZyPer4K encoders and decoders and Semtech’s BlueRiver AV technology. Through integrating BlueRiver into the video wall at the SuperBook, there is now high quality, uncompressed 4K60 video, alongside native SDVoE connectivity, which reduces the cost and complexity of the AV system.

Semtech and ZeeVee upgrade the SuperBook at the Westgate Resort & Casino Las Vegas (Graphic: Business Wire)

The upgrade to the Westgate Resort & Casino SuperBook, home to the gaming industry’s largest 4K video wall (18.8 feet high and 260 feet wide), took five months from conception to completion. To execute this, Westgate called in its integration partners from NMR Events: Director of Systems Integration, Doug Whelan and Vice President of Sales, Mike Campbell.

“All parties agreed it would require a SDVoE/AV-over-IP infrastructure to take the facility’s video wall to the next level,” said Joe Chordas, vice president marketing and North American sales at ZeeVee. “Our ZyPer4K encoders and decoders, which rely on Semtech BlueRiver AV technology that is the foundation for all SDVoE components, provided advanced routing flexibility and multi-matrix switching for a wide array of content.”

“This project is a great and high profile example of the power of ZeeVee’s ZyPer4K SDVoE solution and our BlueRiver AV processor technology in the gaming and entertainment markets,” said Don Shaver, vice president of marketing of video products for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. “In addition to the high quality, uncompressed 4K60 video, the native SDVoE connectivity and wide component compatibility greatly reduces the cost and complexity of AV systems.”