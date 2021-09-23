checkAd

UroGen Pharma to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that it will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investors section of UroGen’s website, www.urogen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.

Wertpapier


