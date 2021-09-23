UroGen Pharma to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that it will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investors section of UroGen’s website, www.urogen.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.