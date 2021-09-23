HarborOne Bank to acquire four former East Boston Savings Bank branch locations from Rockland Trust

The new locations will accelerate the Bank’s expansion strategy within Greater Boston, which began with the opening of a Boston loan production office on Broad Street in 2018, quickly followed by a full service branch at the same location in 2019. New HarborOne branch locations in Quincy and South Boston have opened over the last year. A market-driven activation strategy has generated over $370 million in loans outstanding and over $100 million in deposit relationships from these locations.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HONE), the holding company of HarborOne Bank (the “Bank”), today announced that the Bank has agreed to acquire four former East Boston Savings Bank branches located in Brighton, Cambridge and Brookline, Massachusetts from Rockland Trust Company (“Rockland Trust”) – further extending HarborOne’s footprint in Greater Boston. The transaction is subject to a number of contingencies and is expected to close after the completion of Rockland Trust’s acquisition of East Boston Savings Bank later this year.

“These new branches will expand our Greater Boston regional presence at a time of substantial market disruption caused by the sale of several community banks,” said Joe Casey, HarborOne Bank President and Chief Operating Officer. “We believe our experienced neighborhood banking teams will be in a unique position to provide the personal, consultative banking services that we are known for, and customers will come to trust the overall banking experience that we deliver.”

The new HarborOne branches will feature comprehensive retail and consumer banking services, a full suite of small business and commercial banking products and services, and an array of credit and lending products for both commercial and personal banking needs. Services will also include HarborOne’s new One2One appointment banking service, allowing customers to meet with their banker of choice in person, over the phone, or via video conference to ask questions, get advice, and open new accounts.

The Bank has agreed to acquire the leases to the East Boston Savings Bank branches, along with the furniture, fixtures, and equipment. The Bank has also agreed to retain the former East Boston Savings Bank staff who work at the branches to ensure continuity in the markets, and has also recently hired two experienced business bankers with deep connections in Greater Boston to complement the existing team of commercial bankers. “We’re excited for the opportunity to open new branches in these well-established areas, where demand for retail and commercial banking services is so strong,” said James Blake, CEO of HarborOne Bank. “Our presence in the Boston area has grown significantly in recent years – allowing us to better serve long-time customers who commute to the city and to build new relationships with people attracted to our strong service commitment.”