Twist Bioscience Collaborates with Deep Learning Experts deepCDR on Antibody Library Design

“We continue to leverage and integrate cutting-edge technologies that advance our antibody discovery and optimization capabilities, and deepCDR offers a unique approach enabled by deep learning to generate large panels of fully human antibody sequences. Utilizing these sequences, we’ve built multiple fully human naïve synthetic antibody libraries – specifically AI Hypermutated single-chain fragment variable (scFv) library and a new coronavirus specific scFv library – to add to our ever-growing Library of Libraries,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced a collaboration with deepCDR, a private company focused on applying deep learning algorithms to antibody discovery and optimization.

“Twist has deep and broad expertise in designing and synthesizing very large antibody libraries as well as optimizing potential antibodies to improve their biochemical properties. We then apply our deep learning algorithms to decrease the downstream validation work necessary for preclinical development. It’s a productive and complementary collaboration for both organizations,” commented Sai Reddy, Ph.D., founder and scientific advisor to deepCDR.

About deepCDR Biologics (Basel, Switzerland)

deepCDR uses unique deep learning methods combined with its proprietary mammalian display platform to select from a massively wide range of antibodies and rapidly identify candidates with the highest possible affinity and developability profiles.

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by “writing” DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.