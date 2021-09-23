Procore Announces New Innovation Connecting Construction with Mobile Personalization, Messaging and Investments in AI

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the next wave of enhancements for a smarter and more connected platform.

Procore's next wave of innovation connects all stakeholders on a global platform. (Photo: Business Wire)

“For almost 20 years, Procore has been working to connect everyone in construction on a global platform, providing a single source of truth for customers around the world,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. “We’re consistently innovating by connecting all of your people, workflows, data and tools, with a single user experience on mobile and web, from preconstruction to close out.”

Procore Quick Capture Highlights Investment in Mobile, AI and ML

Procore is bringing innovations to mobile that connect the field and office. With acquisitions of INDUS.AI and Avata Intelligence, Procore has invested in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology across its platform to help unlock the value of project data and drive efficiencies.

Procore Quick Capture is voice-enabled input technology that will launch in 2022, automating and simplifying data entry in the field by “telling” Procore what it should enter. With Procore Quick Capture on the Punch tool, users will be able capture a video of punch items and simply talk to Procore. Through AI and ML, Procore will create the punch item, attach a photo, and even assign it to the appropriate trade. Early testing has shown that this new voice-enabled punch can cut down the time required to capture and log information in the field for reporting by at least 50%.

Procore Conversations is Contextual Messaging for Construction

Collaboration on projects starts with communication. Today, that communication is rigid and is fragmented across multiple channels, such as email, text, and third-party messaging solutions. Procore Conversations, available in pilot in the fourth quarter of 2021, brings intuitive, contextual messaging to Procore, saving time and integrating communication across channels. Conversations are organized, prioritized, and easily accessible on mobile and web. Critical updates, questions, and discussions will happen seamlessly across the office and field, and are contextual to the item being discussed, such as an RFI, Change Order, or Observation.