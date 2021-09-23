M Science Wins “Best Information and Data Provider” at 2021 HFM US Service Awards
M Science, the pioneer in data-driven research and analytics, is proud to announce it has been named the “Best Information and Data Provider” at the 2021 HFM US Service Awards ceremony. HFM is a leading intelligence supplier to the hedge fund community and this prestigious award acknowledges and celebrates the technology provider serving the industry that has demonstrated innovative product development and outstanding customer service. The win caps M Science’s third of the year, following recognition for “Best Alternative Data Provider” at the 2021 Tearsheet Data Awards and “Overall Data Tech Solution of the Year" at the 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards. This also marks the third year in a row that the company has been recognized by HFM after winning “Best Alternative Data Provider” in both 2019 and 2020 at their US Hedge Fund Technology Awards.
“M Science is honored by this recognition and it’s a testament to our expertise and focus on helping clients establish a strategic, integrated approach to leveraging data in their investment process,” said Michael V. Marrale, CEO of M Science. “The need for a comprehensive data strategy is one that touches all funds, large or small. Our incredible team has worked tirelessly over the past year, demonstrating our commitment to continuous innovation and going above and beyond for our clients. We are proud of what we’ve collectively accomplished and are grateful to be recognized within the industry.”
Over the course of the past two years, M Science has nearly doubled its headcount and has seen innovations to the company’s core research offering, including more near real-time data solutions and the addition of more than 25 new coverage names since the start of 2021. This latest award also coincides with the recent launch of its new website.
To learn more about M Science visit www.mscience.com or email insights@mscience.com.
About M Science
M Science is a data-driven research and analytics firm, uncovering new insights for leading financial institutions and corporations. M Science is revolutionizing research, discovering new data sets and pioneering methodologies to provide actionable intelligence. Our research teams have decades of experience working with unstructured data in near real-time to discern critical insights that help clients make smarter, more informed decisions. We combine the best of finance, data and technology to create a truly unique value proposition for both financial services firms and major corporations in a variety of industries. M Science is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion to fuel innovation in our workplace. M Power, M Science’s diversity taskforce, steers recruiting and educational initiatives to foster diverse perspectives and an environment that drives better results.
M Science is a portfolio company of Leucadia Investments, a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) with offices in New York, London, Hong Kong and Portland, Oregon. For more information, please visit www.mscience.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005338/en/
