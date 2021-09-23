Ault Global Holdings Announces Investment in Unique Electric Solutions, an EV Propulsion Firm

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW), a diversified holding company (the “Company” or “AGH”), announced today that it has invested in Unique Electric Solutions, Inc. (“UES”), a privately held developer of Electric Vehicle (“EV”) propulsion systems for commercial trucks and school buses. The investment will enable UES to increase production while diversifying into adjacent markets. Moreover, AGH’s subsidiary, TurnOnGreen, Inc. (“TurnOnGreen”), will work with UES to provide commercial EV charging stations and fleet management software solutions to UES and its customers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005508/en/

UES manufactures EV and fuel cell electric vehicle (“FCEV”) propulsion systems for medium and heavy-duty trucks, transit, and school buses. Its uniqueEV platform, driven by proprietary machine-learning software, has been field-proven through performing daily service for United Parcel Service (“UPS”) in New York City and California since 2018. In addition, UES has secured contracts with two of New York City’s largest school bus operators to convert (repower) their school buses to electric propulsion.

AGH invested $2.25 million for a 7% stake in UES, which can increase to 10% upon the exercise of warrants acquired by AGH. In addition, AGH has the right to participate up to 50% of any future investment by third parties in UES during the next two years. AGH and UES agreed that when UES achieves higher-volume orders for its EVs, they will look to enter into a long-term lease for manufacturing space at an AGH manufacturing facility.

The Company’s investment will enable UES to increase output of repowered vehicles, address a backlog of pending orders and accelerate the introduction of new EVs while diversifying into strategic market adjacencies (e.g., captive battery manufacturing). This partnership will allow TurnOnGreen, a supplier of EV chargers and energy storage systems, to accelerate expansion of services into new vertical markets, including federal, state, and municipal bus fleets along with last-mile delivery service fleets like UPS and other package and food delivery companies.