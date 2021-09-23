checkAd

NewsNation Debuts Expanded Programming on Monday, September 27

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

NewsNation, Nexstar Media Inc.’s (Nasdaq: NXST) wholly-owned news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million U.S. television households, debuts four hours of new live programming on Monday, September 27, adding 20 hours of news, analysis, and talk to the network’s weekly schedule.

Beginning Monday, NewsNation viewers will start their day with MORNING IN AMERICA, a live national three-hour weekday morning news show airing from 7 a.m. ET to 10 a.m. ET, hosted by award-winning former ABC News correspondent and anchor, Adrienne Bankert. Joining NewsNation’s primetime line-up will be DAN ABRAMS LIVE, airing weeknights from 8 p.m. ET to 9 p.m. ET, produced and hosted by veteran journalist and analyst, Dan Abrams. Following the debuts, the network’s weekly original live programming will increase from 19 hours at its September 2020 launch, to a total of 49 hours every week.

“We’re very excited to be adding MORNING IN AMERICA and DAN ABRAMS LIVE to the NewsNation line-up and look forward to their launch on Monday,” said Michael Corn, President of News for NewsNation. “Adrienne and Dan represent the epitome of balanced, insightful journalism, and bring unquestioned credibility to the stories they report and the analysis they provide. Our mission is to deliver news for all America, free of bias or opinion—Adrienne and Dan will help us to do just that.”

MORNING IN AMERICA will break down the big stories of the day and allow Ms. Bankert to interact in real-time with viewers in a way no other coast-to-coast network newscast does. The program will be a daily conversation of fresh, relevant information and ideas that harnesses the power of Nexstar’s more than 6,000 local journalists and 110 newsrooms across the country, helping Americans who watch live happier and healthier lives. Ms. Bankert, an accomplished, experienced journalist, is a former member of the award-winning Good Morning America weekend anchor team.

Billed as “a cable news show for the rest of us,” DAN ABRAMS LIVE is dedicated to presenting independent-minded analysis and opinion on politics, media, and the most important stories of the day, exposing hypocrisy on all sides so that viewers can make up their own minds. The show is committed to being honest, fact-based, and often surprising, but never agenda-driven. Mr. Abrams is the CEO and Founder of Abrams Media, Chief Legal Affairs analyst for ABC News, and host of The Dan Abrams Show: Where Politics Meets the Law on SiriusXM radio. Abrams Media attracts over 20 million unique visitors per month across its digital properties.

