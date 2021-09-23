SOL Global Investments Corp. Announces Substantial Issuer Bid

Subject to filing and/or obtaining the necessary exemptive relief under applicable securities laws, the Offer will proceed by way of a “Dutch auction”. Holders of Common Shares wishing to tender to the Offer will be entitled to specify the number of Common Shares being tendered at a price of not less than $4.05 and not more than $4.25 per Common Share in increments of $0.05 per Common Share (the “ Auction Tender ”).

SOL Global Investments Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ SOL Global ”) (CSE: SOL) (OTCQ: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated September 7, 2021, its board of directors (the “ Board ”) has approved the launch and terms of a substantial issuer bid (the “ Offer ”) pursuant to which SOL Global will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $30,000,000 of its outstanding common shares (the “ Common Shares ”).

The purchase price to be paid by SOL Global for each validly deposited Common Share will be determined upon expiry of the Offer and will be based on the number of Common Shares validly deposited and the prices specified by shareholders as part of their Auction Tender. As a result, SOL Global shareholders who tender their Common Shares will set the purchase price for the Offer. The purchase price will be the lowest price (which will not be more than $4.25 per Common Share and not less than $4.05 per Common Share) which enables SOL Global to purchase Common Shares up to the maximum amount available under the Offer, determined in accordance with the terms of the Offer. Common Shares deposited at or below the purchase price as finally determined by SOL Global will be purchased at such purchase price. Common Shares deposited at prices above the purchase price will not be taken up in connection with the Offer and will be returned to the respective shareholders.

If the aggregate purchase price for Common Shares validly tendered is greater than the amount available under the Offer, SOL Global will purchase Common Shares from the holders of Common Shares who made purchase price tenders or tendered at or below the purchase price as finally determined by SOL Global on a pro rata basis, except that "odd lot" holders (holders of less than 100 Shares) will not be subject to proration.

SOL Global expects to mail the formal offer to purchase, issuer bid circular, letter of transmittal, notice of guaranteed delivery and other related documents (the "Offer Documents") containing the terms and conditions of the Offer, instructions for tendering Common Shares, and the factors considered by SOL Global’s Board in making its decision to approve the Offer, among other things, in approximately one week. The Offer Documents will be filed with the applicable securities regulators in Canada and will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholders should carefully read the Offer Documents prior to making a decision with respect to the Offer.