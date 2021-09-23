checkAd

Special Dividend Announcement and Update on Shareholder Event

23 September 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Special Dividend Announcement and Update on Shareholder Event

Special Dividend

The Company is pleased to announce a special dividend payment of 2.5 pence per share. The distribution will return to shareholders profits arising from the realisation of the Company’s investment into Oxford Genetics Ltd following its sale to WuXi AppTec earlier in the financial year.

The record date for the special dividend will be 1 October 2021, the corresponding ex-dividend date will be 30 September 2021 and the payment date will be 29 October 2021.

The last date for receipt of elections in respect of the Dividend Re-investment scheme (DRIS) is 15 October 2021 and a further announcement on the DRIS will be released in due course.

Shareholder Event

Following strong interest from existing shareholders, the Company is pleased to confirm that it will host an in-person shareholder event on 24 November 2021 at Everyman Cinema, Broadgate, City of London. The event will include presentations from Canaccord Genuity Fund Management’s VCT team, several portfolio companies and will conclude with the screening of a feature film. Food and drink will be provided before the presentations and in the intermission between the presentations and the film.

Further detail will be made available through the website (https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/news-and-events).

The event is open to new and existing shareholders. Shareholders who are yet to register their interest can do so by emailing the Company at aimvct@canaccord.com.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright 		HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        

 





