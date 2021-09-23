Procore Expands Document Management, Data Center Coverage and Regional Customization to Meet Global Demand

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced multiple platform updates to further meet the needs of its global customers — from document control to data and privacy enhancements. Used in over 125 countries, Procore’s platform is continually advancing to provide customers with everything they need to meet business and security needs worldwide.

Procore’s new collaborative document management solution, coming soon, will make it easier and faster to access and collaborate on documents. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Procore builds software for the people who build the world,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. “Our platform enhancements for customizability, security, privacy, storage, and collaborative document management will benefit both existing and new customers as we continue to expand internationally.”

Collaborative Document Management Goes Global

Procore is taking its world-class document solution global to improve how the industry collaborates on construction documents across all project stakeholders. This is often a fragmented and inefficient process with construction teams using multiple disconnected solutions for versioning, markup, and workflow management. In 2020, 90 million documents were uploaded to the Procore platform. Procore’s new collaborative document management solution, coming soon, will offer a more flexible and configurable approach, making it easier and faster to access and collaborate on documents. It will provide customers with an integrated markup experience, offer custom approval workflows with granular file level permissions, and provide a solution that helps them meet common data environment (CDE) requirements and ISO compliance standards.

"We use Procore to manage documents on our projects and to digitise our inspections and snagging processes,” said Philip Lambourne MSc MCIOB, head of design and information management at Henry Boot Construction Limited in the UK. “The level of support Procore offered with configuring the platform and its usability was largely the reason behind our decision to select them. The support provided is vital, not only for our internal employees but for all our supply chain partners.”