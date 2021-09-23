checkAd

Star Alliance Int'l Corp, a Gold Sector Company, to Commence NI43-101 Assay Report for Gold Mother Load Mining Project

Autor: Accesswire
23.09.2021, 14:15  |  10   |   |   

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) (Staralliancemines.com) is pleased to announce that the Company is commencing the process of completing a NI43-101 Assay Report for their Gold …

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) (Staralliancemines.com) is pleased to announce that the Company is commencing the process of completing a NI43-101 Assay Report for their Gold Mother Load Mining Project.For updates please visit www.staralliancemines.com.

Richard Carey, CEO of Star Alliance International, stated, "We have received a letter from our independent geologist confirming his availability to begin preparing an NI43-101 assay report in the fourth quarter, 2021. We believe that once completed, the report will confirm, at a minimum, previous assay reports. We anticipate the data in this report and the resulting indicated valuation will enhance Shareholder Value."

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", "we", "us") was originally incorporated with the name Asteriko Corp. in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014 under the laws of the State of Nevada.

In August 2019, following a change in control, the Company acquired the mining claims, buildings and equipment and historical data from Troy Mining Corporation. The Gold Mining Project is located at the base of the "gold mother lode" in California.

Since August 2019, the company has worked diligently to move operations forward, even with the challenges presented by Covid-19 and the by the fires in California last year. The Company has continually worked with government departments which have provided oversight and guidance so that the plans for our Gold mining operation re-start can be submitted with the highest probability of being approved.

Estimates of recoverable gold and other minerals for this project, have been derived from the work of highly qualified and respected geologists. Their findings indicate the presence of significant reserves of gold located in veins within the areas that are covered by our mining leases.

While primarily a gold recovery project, geologists and assay reports indicate that, the amount of recoverable silver available in the project claims exists in a quantity which is equal to that of recoverable gold. This adds significantly to the potential of this project and could greatly enhance overall revenue and bottom-line profit.

The Company is diligently moving forward with plans for the re-start of gold mining operations and plans to commence gold recovery efforts in the near term.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intend to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

For more information, please contact the company via e-mail at: info@staralliancemines.com

Web Site: STARALLIANCEMINES.COM

SOURCE: Star Alliance International Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665255/Star-Alliance-Intl-Corp-a-Gold-Secto ...

Star Alliance International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Star Alliance Int'l Corp, a Gold Sector Company, to Commence NI43-101 Assay Report for Gold Mother Load Mining Project WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) (Staralliancemines.com) is pleased to announce that the Company is commencing the process of completing a NI43-101 Assay Report for their Gold …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clear Capital Completes Acquisition of CubiCasa
NeutriSci Receives Additional Purchase Order and Deposit from Tabletz Distribution Partner
Electrovaya Launches New Cloud-Based Battery Analytics System
ZEN Graphene Solutions and Trebor Rx Announce Health Canada Approval for ZENGuard Mask
Silver X Expands Nueva Recuperada District with Acquistion of Tangana West and Obtains Surface ...
Golden Matrix Upgrades to OTCQX Market
RYAH Group, Inc. To Present At Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" Livestream Conference on ...
APICORP Launches its Inaugural Green Bond Framework
Vertex Energy Provides Update on Proposed Acquisition of the Mobile Refinery
Klondike Gold Drills from Surface 0.84 g/t Au over 29.0 meters and Deepest Intersection to Date Of ...
Titel
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
SUIC, Midas's Partner Suntech Has Successfully Introduced Customized Products and Services To Its ...
Falcon Applies for Work Permits at Hope Brook
American Manganese Files Final Prospectus and Amended Disclosure Documents
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
Allied Universal(R) to Acquire National Leader in Threat Protection and Explosive Detection Canine ...
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Tsodilo Resources Limited Announces Geotechnical Lab Results for the Preliminary Economic ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.09.21Press Release Star Alliance Int'l Corp, a Gold Sector Company, To Commence Application Process to Up-list to The OTCQB Venture Market
Accesswire | Analysen