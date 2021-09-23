Frontier Communications and Nokia Connect 100,000 Homes With Next-Generation Fiber Broadband Technology

“This is a big step forward for our fiber expansion plan, which will reach 600,000 new locations by the end of this year and a targeted 10 million locations by the end of 2025,” said Veronica Bloodworth, Frontier’s Chief Network Officer. “Customers will enjoy lightning-fast connectivity so they can work, study, surf the internet, and enjoy the latest streaming entertainment.”

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FYBR) and its strategic technology partner Nokia announced today they have connected 100,000 homes to XGS-PON broadband technology. Frontier is using Nokia’s next-generation technology to power its fiber build and deliver services that will enable blazing-fast network speed, reliability, and capacity for Frontier’s residential customers.

With the explosion of internet-connected devices and customers’ expectation of faster and more reliable service, Frontier is future-proofing its business to boost network capacity and speed that challenges the status quo of legacy cable and internet providers. XGS-PON technology provides the capacity necessary for high-bandwidth applications, including HD interactive video, cloud computing, virtual reality, and IoT.

“The demand for broadband and fiber to support and scale network upgrades is increasing exponentially,” said Sandy Motley, President of Nokia’s Fixed Networks. “Our Quillion chip-powered solution is the most advanced technology on the market and is capable of fueling Frontier’s fiber expansion and helping deliver a superior experience unmatched in speed and reliability.”

Julie Kunstler, Senior Principal Analyst, Omdia, a global research leader in technology, said, “Fiber broadband technologies such as XGS-PON and 25G-PON are providing the foundation that operators need to meet customer demand and address future broadband requirements for both businesses and residences.”

