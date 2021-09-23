checkAd

CTC Telecom Goes All-in With Calix to Slash Call Volumes by 37 Percent and Truck Rolls by 34 Percent

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that CTC Telecom has completely transformed its installation and support processes with Calix services and solutions. Working with Calix Customer Success Services, CTC Telecom is eliminating costly support calls and slashing OPEX by replacing consumer-grade gateways with GigaSpire BLAST u6 systems that provide valuable subscriber data and performance insights through Calix Support Cloud. This unparalleled visibility into subscriber behavior and network performance yields critical insights. CTC Telecom is using these insights to massively reduce service callbacks by identifying and correcting quality issues during installation and service verification. CTC Telecom—which has provided reliable, high-quality telecommunications services throughout West Central Idaho since 1905—now boasts a first-call resolution of over 68 percent, a 37 percent decrease in call volumes, and more than 34 percent reduction in truck rolls.

Having successfully bolstered its key support metrics, CTC Telecom is now focusing on exciting subscribers with a personalized and secure Wi-Fi experience delivered by the full Revenue EDGE portfolio. Armed with Calix Marketing Cloud, the CommandIQ mobile app, and the revenue-generating applications in EDGE Suites (including ProtectIQ and ExperienceIQ), CTC Telecom is using real-time data insights to identify, segment, and target subscribers with personalized offerings related to usage patterns. CTC Telecom is leveraging these offerings to excite subscribers across West Central Idaho and drive new, recurring revenue streams.

“Boosting first call resolution and reducing truck rolls by such an extent would not have been possible without Calix Customer Success Services and the program’s coaching, best practices, and enablement,” said Jerry Piper, vice-president of operations at CTC Telecom. “With the help of Calix, we substantially transformed the way we conduct our operations—overhauling all of our internal training and achieving 100 percent usage of Calix Support Cloud across our customer support and network operations staff. Simply put, the working relationship between CTC’s technical support and Calix has been instrumental to our successful deployment of a differentiated subscriber experience. Going forward, 100 percent of our subscriber installs will be Calix.”

