Cenovus announces the Early Tender Results and Increase of its Pending Maximum Tender Offer

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced the early tender results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Maximum Tender Offer”) and that it has increased the maximum aggregate purchase price for the Maximum Tender Offer from up to a maximum aggregate purchase price of $1,000,000,000 to up to a maximum aggregate purchase price of $1,250,000,000 (such increased aggregate purchase price, the “Maximum Aggregate Purchase Price”) of its outstanding 3.800% Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”), its outstanding 4.000% Notes due 2024 (the “2024 Notes”), its outstanding 5.375% Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”), its outstanding 4.250% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes”) and its outstanding 4.400% Notes due 2029 (the “2029 Notes” and, together with the 2023 Notes, the 2024 Notes, the 2025 Notes and the 2027 Notes, the “Maximum Tender Offer Notes”). Cenovus today also announced that it has eliminated the Series Tender Cap (as defined in the Offer to Purchase dated September 9, 2021 (the “Offer to Purchase”)) for the 2025 Notes. The terms and conditions of the Maximum Tender Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase.

References in this news release to "$" are to United States dollars.

The following table sets forth certain information regarding the Maximum Tender Offer Notes and the Maximum Tender Offer, including the aggregate principal amount of each of the 2023 Notes, the 2024 Notes and the 2025 Notes that was validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 22, 2021 (the “Early Tender Date”), as reported by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Maximum Tender Offer.

Title of
Security 		CUSIP/ISIN Initial Principal
Amount 		Acceptance
Priority Level 		Aggregate Principal Amount
Tendered as of the Early
Tender Date
3.800% Notes
due 2023 		15135UAJ8/
US15135UAJ88 		$450,000,000 1 $334,712,000
4.000% Notes
due 2024 		448055AK9/
US448055AK92 		$750,000,000 2 $481,224,000
5.375% Notes
due 2025 		15135UAS8/
US15135UAS87 		$1,000,000,000 3 $747,727,000

The applicable total consideration for the Maximum Tender Offer Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date and accepted for purchase will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on September 23, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated.

