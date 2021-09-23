checkAd

CO2 GRO Inc. Provides a Review of its Participation at the 10th Annual Japan Plant Factory Association Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to provide a summary of attending and presenting at the Japan Plant Factory Conference ("JPFA") held virtually …

GROW joined the JPFA in early September 2021 after announcing its first Japanese commercial feasibility on August 16th, 2021 with one of JPFA's 221 members. GROW was invited to present its CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology to an exclusive member only forum. Several greenhouse growers expressed interest in the technology's benefits which include increased plant production, lower CO2 use and costs, protection from pathogens, increased profitability and the reduction of a grower's ecological footprint, regardless of the type of protected grow structure.

Aaron Archibald, VP Sales and Strategic Alliances stated, "Japan was one of the first countries to develop and adopt high-tech Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) greenhouses and indoor growing facilities. Being an island exposed to long food supply chains, the government has strongly supported local produce growers and food suppliers. This JPFA virtual conference and our ongoing membership is a highly effective way to introduce our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ to Japan's 5 billion square foot protected ag market which is on par with Spain and Mexico's protected ag markets. We believe we can provide significant benefits to protected ag growers in Japan including increased yields, increased profits and the reduction of ecological footprints"

About CO2 GRO Inc. (CO2 GRO Inc.)

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2019). We create a saturated CO2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

