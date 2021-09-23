EHT Secures $2M Credit Facility to Fund New Puerto Rico Housing Orders
NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies is pleased to announce that it has secured a $2 million credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with a private lending institution to fund the initial construction of the Company's Puerto Rico housing orders. As disclosed on September 20, EHT's Puerto Rico JV residential rebuilding project has received orders for 141 additional homes through three Puerto Rico based housing developments in Arroyo, Carolina and Vega Baja which will begin construction immediately.
"This credit facility will provide us with substantial capacity to deliver on our construction schedule and associated set up costs for the initial homes" said John Gamble, CEO of EHT. "It is imperative that we move quickly to accommodate additional orders and move the displaced citizens of Puerto Rico into their new homes. The new 141 orders represent $21M in revenue for the Company and positions EHT for additional orders as more government funding is released. We are working hard to position EHT for significant revenue growth as these homes begin construction and will provide our shareholders with regular updates as progress is made."
The full amount of the Credit Facility may be draw down at any time by the Company. The Credit Facility carries a 12-month term, with options for early repayment if drawn upon, and accrues interest at a rate of 12% per annum, with the interest and principal amounts due upon maturity. The outstanding amount of the Credit Facility together with accrued and unpaid interest, may be repaid by the Company at any time.
The 141 additional orders announced this week bring current housing orders to 341 with the JV starting construction immediately. EHT's net-zero homes are built twice as fast as a standard home
using local unskilled labor for 90% of construction, capable of withstanding winds of over 200mph and are powered by EHT's ‘no-glass' solar panels that continue to operate if hit by flying storm
debris.
EHT Net-Zero Home Advantages
- Built Fast - Cat5 'Lego' type designs allow homes to be manufactured locally and built using 90% unskilled labor in less than 60 days off of a slab.
- 'Lego' Block Design - Wall systems require no sheetrock, fiberglass, or wood, instead the insulation is integrated within the blocks meaning no risk of mold if the home gets flooded.
- Seismic Engineered - Reinforced concrete design is flood resistant and can withstand winds of over 200mph making these homes the most sustainable solution to protect against future disasters. The closed cell foam holds the walls together in the event of a seismic event.
- Solar Powered - EHT's proprietary solar technology is integrated as a multi-layer composite structure within the panels which can be made up to 20 feet long with the stringing constructed inside of the panel, generating more energy per square meter, resistant to breakage and powered off-grid.
- Highly Profitable - Average revenue of $150K per home and a strong 15% net margin for EHT.
The Company expects to finalize the first 35 homes by Q1 of next year and ramp up capacity to build 50+ homes per month starting in March 2022.
