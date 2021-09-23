EHT Secures $2M Credit Facility to Fund New Puerto Rico Housing Orders

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies is pleased to announce that it has secured a $2 million …

NIAGARA FALLS, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV:EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy solar and wind technologies is pleased to announce that it has secured a $2 million credit facility (the "Credit Facility") with a private lending institution to fund the initial construction of the Company's Puerto Rico housing orders. As disclosed on September 20, EHT's Puerto Rico JV residential rebuilding project has received orders for 141 additional homes through three Puerto Rico based housing developments in Arroyo, Carolina and Vega Baja which will begin construction immediately. "This credit facility will provide us with substantial capacity to deliver on our construction schedule and associated set up costs for the initial homes" said John Gamble, CEO of EHT. "It is imperative that we move quickly to accommodate additional orders and move the displaced citizens of Puerto Rico into their new homes. The new 141 orders represent $21M in revenue for the Company and positions EHT for additional orders as more government funding is released. We are working hard to position EHT for significant revenue growth as these homes begin construction and will provide our shareholders with regular updates as progress is made."