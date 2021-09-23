Walmart Announces Closing of Inaugural $2 Billion Green Bond Issuance

The green bond is Walmart’s first offering under the company’s Green Financing Framework , published August 2021, which details the company’s alignment with the 2021 Green Bond Principles, administered by the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA).

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced that it has closed its previously announced $2 billion inaugural green bond offering. Net proceeds will be allocated to fund current and prospective projects to advance Walmart’s sustainability goals.

“The closing of our first-ever green bond offering directs capital toward projects that will advance our environmental sustainability goals now and in the years to come. These goals include achieving 100% renewable energy by 2035 and zero emissions in our operations by 2040,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Walmart. “Becoming a regenerative company is a journey. This green bond signals that we continue to make headway. We remain steadfast in our commitment to addressing climate change, transitioning to a circular economy and restoring natural ecosystems, all while supporting the communities in which we operate.”

Walmart intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds of the $2 billion offering toward a portfolio of Eligible Green Investments within the following Eligible Green Categories:

Renewable energy projects, including supporting infrastructure such as micro grids and energy storage to reduce emissions and transition away from fossil fuel use.

High performance buildings projects related to making Walmart’s facilities more energy efficient.

Sustainable transport projects related to Walmart’s operations, supply chain or customers, such as electric, hydrogen and hybrid vehicles.

Zero waste and circular economy projects focused on waste prevention, waste reduction, and waste recycling for Walmart’s facilities, supply chain and in the communities where Walmart operates, including closed-loop material flows and resource-efficient packaging and distribution.

Quality and efficient water stewardship projects and technologies, including water efficiency, water conservation and water quality projects such as upgrading water fixtures and irrigation systems, water monitoring and controls, and investment in water harvesting, treatment and recycling infrastructure.

Habitat restoration and conservation centered on the preservation, restoration and management of natural landscapes including the protection of coastal, marine and watershed environments.

On an annual basis, Walmart will issue a public report with information on the allocation of bond proceeds to Eligible Green Investments until an amount equal to the net proceeds of the green bond has been allocated. In addition, Walmart will, on a best efforts basis, provide impact reporting to support its allocation reporting.