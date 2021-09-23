Helbiz Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced a partnership with Drover AI to integrate its PathPilot safety technology onto Helbiz e-scooters. Helbiz will be the exclusive operator of PathPilot in Italy, with an initial deployment in Milan by end of the year. The company plans to expand the integration across other markets as the partnership grows.

Helbiz Partners with Drover AI to Bring Artificial Intelligence to Scooter Sharing (Graphic: Business Wire)

The PathPilot technology is powered by artificial intelligence and computer vision, using onboard cameras to locate the surroundings of e-scooters. The precise location service detects sidewalk, street or bike lane riding and verifies proper parking areas in real-time, which will reduce scooter clutter and potential blocking of ADA ramps. PathPilot can also automatically reduce the speed of an e-scooter and alert those that are nearby as soon as it enters a sidewalk or other geofenced area, ensuring the safety of both riders and pedestrians. This level of granular computing enhances geo-fencing capabilities that previous GPS-based solutions couldn’t provide, particularly when tracking in dense urban cities.

“At Helbiz, we are dedicated to providing safe and efficient micro-mobility services to the cities in which we operate,” said Vivian Myrtetus, Head of Partnerships & Policy at Helbiz. “The integration of Drover’s PathPilot technology will help us better enforce local regulations and create a safer experience for riders and pedestrians alike. We are thrilled to partner with Drover as we continue our expansion efforts.”

Through the integration of onboard cameras, precise advanced mapping and artificial intelligence, PathPilot gathers data from each ride to help increase operational efficiencies. It also has the benefit of generating much more granular telemetry associated with the movement of fleet vehicles, delivering actionable insights into fleet use and rider behaviors. Helbiz can then share the insights with the city to help them identify areas that could benefit from infrastructure improvements.