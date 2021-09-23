checkAd

Logiq Introduces Geofencing, Enabling Marketers to Customize Messaging Based Upon Context of Consumer Location

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:31  |  27   |   |   

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has expanded its Logiq Digital Marketing (LDM) platform to include geofencing-based targeting.

Unlike traditional geotargeting that restricts digital ads to audiences in a particular zip code, city, state or country, geofencing is a custom defined area that can outline the boundaries around a particular store, mall, or other physical venue. The technology enables geofencing by using the latitude and longitude coordinates of a consumer digital device, such as a connected TV, smartphone, tablet or PC, to determine their location.

This solution gives marketers significantly greater precision and personalization in the message they deliver to consumers based upon the context derived from visiting a geofenced region. Marketers can deliver a customized message to such consumers in real time, whereas many traditional solutions require marketers to wait a week or more for a newly defined segment to be populated with consumer data. LDM also enables marketers to target consumers who have been in a particular location up to 30 days in the past.

Geofencing has become an important alternative targeting technique given the increasing restrictions placed on marketers using third party cookies, mobile advertising IDs and other forms of personally identifiable information (PII). LDM geofencing uses anonymous data supplied from GPS, RFID, WiFi and cellular protocols, thereby avoiding the use of PII. This allows marketers to deliver a relevant contextual advertising message when a consumer enters a geofenced area without infringing on their privacy.

“Gaining access to more precise, real time geofencing capabilities has become increasingly critical to our clients,” stated LDM president, Manny Puentes. “Context is extremely valuable when delivering a personalized marketing message to consumers. A consumer visiting a physical store location can be as much of a contextual signal as the content they’re viewing on their digital device. Marketers who have all this information at their fingertips while architecting their campaign strategy will come out far ahead.”

The market size for global geofencing services is estimated to be growing at a 27% CAGR, to reach more than US$2.3 billion by 2023.

The new LDM geofencing capability is available today for Logiq Digital Marketing users. Contact a Logiq representative here to learn more.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Logiq Introduces Geofencing, Enabling Marketers to Customize Messaging Based Upon Context of Consumer Location NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Logiq, Inc. (NEO: LGIQ) (OTCQX: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has expanded its Logiq Digital Marketing (LDM) platform to include geofencing-based targeting. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...