AMMO, Inc. Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Contract for the Development and Manufacture of Signature-on-Target Rounds

The SoT ammunition is being developed to provide warfighters with the ability to see the impact of rounds fired from their weapon systems on a wider variety of targets, both day and night. The SoT ammunition allows the machine gunner to see bullet impacts without a visible signature in flight exposing their firing location in the manner which occurs with currently utilized tracer ammunition. This advanced capability will increase survivability by reducing firing position identification and increase lethality by supporting the shooter’s ability to place more rounds on target and in the beaten zone.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWW & POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components and operator of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries today, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a contract by the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD), formerly CTTSO, formed and operating under the U.S. Department of Defense, to design and manufacture signature-on-target rounds (SoT) in support of U.S. military operations.

“AMMO is extremely proud of this contract award and the expansion of its development efforts and focused support of IWTSD’s critical work with the tactical operators we both serve. These operators have special needs and this program was developed to address two of the most critical – safety and increased lethality,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman and CEO.

About IWTSD

The Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations/Low-Intensity Conflict (ASD(SO/LIC)) established the Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office (CTTSO) in 1999 to consolidate its research and development programs. The research and development effort that supports the interagency Technical Support Working Group (TSWG) was the first program to transition to CTTSO. The TSWG is divided into 10 subgroups.

Section 922 of the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act directed ASD(SO/LIC) report directly to the Secretary of Defense. On November 18, 2020, the Acting Secretary of Defense authorized the ASD (SO/LIC) to transform the CTTSO to the Irregular Warfare Technical Support Directorate (IWTSD).

IWTSD’s mission is to identify and develop capabilities for DoD to conduct Irregular Warfare against all adversaries, including near-peer competitors and non-state actors, and to deliver those capabilities to DoD components and interagency partners through rapid research and development, advanced studies and technical innovation, and provision of support to U.S. military operations.