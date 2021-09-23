Feel Foods Ltd. to Launch Plant-Based Food Truck

Follow the company on social media at Instagram.com/feelfoodsco to keep up to date on when the truck will be in a location near you.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the “Company” or “Feel Foods”) ( CSE: “FEEL” ) (OTC: “FLLLF”) announces it will be offering its Plant-based meat products combined with its recently announced acquisition of Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products in locations around the Lower Mainland on weekend throughout the Fall, weather permitting. The Feel Foods truck will provide on-the-go diners finished plant based “ready to eat” products that combine multiple Feel Foods plant-based product lines into a delicious meal or snack.

Feel Foods is strategically building out its infrastructure in the lower mainland to enable the Company to manufacture, store, and deliver its growing plant-based offerings throughout the province, with a vision to grow its brands nationally. The recently announced cold storage facility consisting of ~2,600 cubic feet is located in Port Coquitlam, BC and will serve as the logistical hub for both its plant-based meat and cheese products.

This location will enhance inventory management of the recently announced Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products as well as its Be Good plant-based chicken and beef substitute products, allowing the Company to keep retailer’s shelves stocked and allow for additional product availability. The new cold storage facility will allow for the launch of the Company’s upcoming e-commerce marketplace and the commencement of province wide online sales.

“Our Feel Foods Truck will significantly increase the Company’s local presence and give consumers a great way to combine all our product offerings into a finished, ready to eat plant-based meal,” states Feel Foods CEO David Greenway. “As the company continues to grow, both organically and by way of acquisitions into new verticals we plan to add new and innovative offerings while expanding our logistical and direct to consumer presence for everybody looking to make positive changes in their life. We are on a mission to transform plant-based food, with no compromises on taste or quality while reducing global environmental impact. Together, by shifting our collective approach to food, we can improve the health of our world, the lives of animals, and preserve valuable resources for generations to come.”