Altair Engages SRK Consulting to Update Technical Report on Kazakhstan Gold Projects

Mr. George S. Young, Chairman and CEO is pleased to announce, further to the Company’s press release of August 23, 2021, that Altair has completed its initial due diligence of the gold properties in Kazakhstan, including site visits, and has further engaged SRK Consulting (Kazakhstan) Limited (“SRK”) to update and convert its previously prepared JORC reports for the Vasilyevskoe asset, including the Tikhaya zone, (“Property A”, below), as well as the Tokum and Yuzhnoe assets (“Property B”, below, in East Kazakhstan) into a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, and address it to the Company. An NI 43-101 report covering Property C (the Zhaltyrbulak Property, below, in Central Kazakhstan), will be completed at a later stage.

The Company expects the report to include a current Mineral Resource Estimate on the producing gold projects in Kazakhstan that are included in the Acquisition Agreement announced by the Company, as well as a discussion of their upside exploration potential. The SRK report will be in addition to the further technical reporting being prepared, as previously announced by International Mining Services Ltd. of Almaty, Kazakhstan. The company expects that the latter work will include evaluations leading toward the preparation of a full Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the expansion of the operations in the oxide portions of the properties , as well as the commencement of additional production in the sulfide zones.

The reader is cautioned that historical gold resources cannot be relied upon as they need to be confirmed by a Qualified Person through additional sampling, analysis and possibly additional drilling. A National Instrument 43-101 Mineral Estimate Report on the property has now been commissioned by the Company to qualify the historical estimate and profile the property characteristics.

Acquisition highlights

Current aggregate gold production at the two properties is approximately 21,000 ounces of gold per year from the oxide zones of the two properties.

Highlights of the Eastern Kazakhstan gold properties (Property A and the nearby Property B) include the following:

The 31 st August 2020, SRK JORC (Joint Ore Reserves Committee) (2012) MRE report for Property A stated a total Indicated Resource of 785 koz gold at an average grade of 1.62 g/t Au, and a total Inferred Resource of 765 koz of gold at an average grade of 1.22 g/t Au. A cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au was used for open pit, and a 0.55 g/t Au cut-off grade was used for underground. Two higher-grade shoots, mostly classified as an Inferred Resource, extend below the current optimised pit shell, and at this stage appear to comprise a grade of up to 3 g/t gold.

August 2020, SRK JORC (Joint Ore Reserves Committee) (2012) MRE report for Property A stated a total Indicated Resource of 785 koz gold at an average grade of 1.62 g/t Au, and a total Inferred Resource of 765 koz of gold at an average grade of 1.22 g/t Au. A cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au was used for open pit, and a 0.55 g/t Au cut-off grade was used for underground. Two higher-grade shoots, mostly classified as an Inferred Resource, extend below the current optimised pit shell, and at this stage appear to comprise a grade of up to 3 g/t gold. The 31 st December 2020, SRK JORC (Joint Ore Reserves Committee) (2012) MRE report for Property B stated a total Indicated Resource of 257 koz at an average grade of 1.36 g/t Au, and a total Inferred Resource of 110 koz of gold at an average grade of 1.35 g/t Au. A cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au was used for open pit, and a 0.59 g/t Au cut-off grade was used for underground. The SRK reports were prepared for the Vendor of the properties, who consented to their reference in the Company’s July 12, 2021 press release.

December 2020, SRK JORC (Joint Ore Reserves Committee) (2012) MRE report for Property B stated a total Indicated Resource of 257 koz at an average grade of 1.36 g/t Au, and a total Inferred Resource of 110 koz of gold at an average grade of 1.35 g/t Au. A cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t Au was used for open pit, and a 0.59 g/t Au cut-off grade was used for underground. The SRK reports were prepared for the Vendor of the properties, who consented to their reference in the Company’s July 12, 2021 press release. Current oxide mining is being carried out on Property A to a depth of 40 m with material being processed using conventional heap leach technology.

Current annual production is 12 koz gold, which may be increased to 30 koz gold per annum with mining of additional oxide deposits in the A license.

The Company has commissioned a National Instrument 43-101 PEA for Properties A and B.

Exploration potential in the Property A license is good, with potential for adding additional ounces at multiple target areas in strong alteration zones ready to be soil sampled and drilled along previously delineated major controlling structures.

Highlights of the Central Kazakhstan property (the C gold Property) include the following: