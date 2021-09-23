checkAd

ToughBuilt Industries Expands European Distribution Footprint Across France Through Large Retail Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

ToughBuilt Products to be Sold Across 500 Store Fronts in France

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today announced that several large home improvement retailers will offer ToughBuilt products in nearly 500 stores across France. ToughBuilt’s new retail customers include well-recognized national and multinational chain brands including Toolstation, Setin Group and Gedimat.

Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt, commented, “ToughBuilt continues to gain market share in Europe, successfully penetrating some of the fastest growing and leading home improvement chains. France is a multibillion-dollar market, representing a significant opportunity for ToughBuilt, which we believe will strengthen our relationships with international retailers and allow us to gain brand recognition with professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers.”

Toolstation, a multinational home improvement chain in France, currently carries 23 ToughBuilt SKUs, which is expected to increase to 50 SKUs by end-of-year. Setin Group, a specialized hardware and tool chain, currently carries 26 best-selling ToughBuilt products. Gedimat, a major national group of independent home improvement retailers, will offer ToughBuilt’s entire product catalog and begin stocking ToughBuilt SKUs this October.

ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ToughBuilt Industries Expands European Distribution Footprint Across France Through Large Retail Partners ToughBuilt Products to be Sold Across 500 Store Fronts in FranceLAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), today announced that several large home improvement retailers …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...