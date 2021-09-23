ToughBuilt Industries Expands European Distribution Footprint Across France Through Large Retail Partners

Michael Panosian, Chief Executive Officer of ToughBuilt, commented, “ToughBuilt continues to gain market share in Europe, successfully penetrating some of the fastest growing and leading home improvement chains. France is a multibillion-dollar market, representing a significant opportunity for ToughBuilt, which we believe will strengthen our relationships with international retailers and allow us to gain brand recognition with professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers.”

Toolstation, a multinational home improvement chain in France, currently carries 23 ToughBuilt SKUs, which is expected to increase to 50 SKUs by end-of-year. Setin Group, a specialized hardware and tool chain, currently carries 26 best-selling ToughBuilt products. Gedimat, a major national group of independent home improvement retailers, will offer ToughBuilt’s entire product catalog and begin stocking ToughBuilt SKUs this October.

ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

