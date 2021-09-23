checkAd

SCYNEXIS to Present Data on Oral Ibrexafungerp at IDWeek 2021 from Interim Analyses of Phase 3 FURI Clinical Trial Showing Therapeutic Response Rates in Patients with Mucocutaneous and Invasive Fungal Infections

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:30  |  15   |   |   

Analysis of subpopulations from a total of 74 patients evaluated to date from FURI includes outcomes by disease, bone and joint infections, and mouth and throat candidiasis

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced one oral and two poster presentations of interim data from its Phase 3 FURI study, evaluating oral ibrexafungerp for the treatment of patients with refractory mucocutaneous and invasive fungal infections, will be presented at IDWeek 2021, the premier U.S. meeting of leaders in the field of infectious diseases taking place virtually September 29 – October 3.

“Patients with invasive fungal infections often require extensive therapy over weeks or months and have limited oral treatment options which presents a significant challenge to care especially given the persistent rise of antifungal resistance to current medications,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “The data from these three presentations provide a deeper understanding of ibrexafungerp’s activity against a broad spectrum of fungal infections caused by Candida species, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. We are encouraged by the interim results of the study as we work toward the goal of making ibrexafungerp available to patients with serious fungal infections in the U.S. and around the world.”

IDWeek is the joint annual gathering of representatives from the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medical Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP).

Recorded presentations will be accessible to meeting attendees via the IDWeek Interactive Program Site. Presentation details:

  • Oral Ibrexafungerp Outcomes by Fungal Disease in Patients from an Interim Analysis of a Phase 3 Open-label Study (FURI) – Peter G. Pappas, M.D., University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
    Oral Abstract Presentation – New Findings in Medical Mycology: O-25
  • Oral Ibrexafungerp Outcomes in Patients with Oropharyngeal Candidiasis and Esophageal Candidiasis from an Interim Analysis of a Phase 3 Open-label Study (FURI) – Jose A. Vazquez, M.D., FACP, FIDSA, Augusta University
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SCYNEXIS to Present Data on Oral Ibrexafungerp at IDWeek 2021 from Interim Analyses of Phase 3 FURI Clinical Trial Showing Therapeutic Response Rates in Patients with Mucocutaneous and Invasive Fungal Infections Analysis of subpopulations from a total of 74 patients evaluated to date from FURI includes outcomes by disease, bone and joint infections, and mouth and throat candidiasisJERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - SCYNEXIS, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...