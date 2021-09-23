SCYNEXIS to Present Data on Oral Ibrexafungerp at IDWeek 2021 from Interim Analyses of Phase 3 FURI Clinical Trial Showing Therapeutic Response Rates in Patients with Mucocutaneous and Invasive Fungal Infections

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX ), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced one oral and two poster presentations of interim data from its Phase 3 FURI study, evaluating oral ibrexafungerp for the treatment of patients with refractory mucocutaneous and invasive fungal infections, will be presented at IDWeek 2021, the premier U.S. meeting of leaders in the field of infectious diseases taking place virtually September 29 – October 3.

Analysis of subpopulations from a total of 74 patients evaluated to date from FURI includes outcomes by disease, bone and joint infections, and mouth and throat candidiasis

“Patients with invasive fungal infections often require extensive therapy over weeks or months and have limited oral treatment options which presents a significant challenge to care especially given the persistent rise of antifungal resistance to current medications,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “The data from these three presentations provide a deeper understanding of ibrexafungerp’s activity against a broad spectrum of fungal infections caused by Candida species, including azole- and echinocandin-resistant strains. We are encouraged by the interim results of the study as we work toward the goal of making ibrexafungerp available to patients with serious fungal infections in the U.S. and around the world.”

IDWeek is the joint annual gathering of representatives from the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA), the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America (SHEA), the HIV Medical Association (HIVMA), the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society (PIDS), and the Society of Infectious Diseases Pharmacists (SIDP).

Recorded presentations will be accessible to meeting attendees via the IDWeek Interactive Program Site. Presentation details:

Oral Ibrexafungerp Outcomes by Fungal Disease in Patients from an Interim Analysis of a Phase 3 Open-label Study (FURI) – Peter G. Pappas, M.D., University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)

Oral Abstract Presentation – New Findings in Medical Mycology: O-25

