Oma Savings Bank Plc's Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend for the financial years 2019 and 2020

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 SEPTEMBER 2021 AT 15.30 P.M. EET, INSIDE INFORMATION


Oma Savings Bank Plc's Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend for the financial years 2019 and 2020

The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) has taken into account the termination of the Financial Supervisory Authority's (FIN-FSA) profit sharing restriction on 30 September 2021. Based on the authorisation of the 2021 Annual General Meeting, the company's Board of Directors has decided to distribute an unpaid dividend of EUR 0.06 per share for the financial year 2019 and a dividend of EUR 0.24 per share for the financial year 2020, a total of EUR 8.9 million.

The record date for the dividend to be paid is 1 October 2021 and the payment date is 8 October 2021.


The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc


Additional information:
Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi
Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi
Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.





