checkAd

Troika Media Group Sponsors Crossroads NFT Exhibit and Creates 3-D Gallery Featuring Black and African Artists for Virtual Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced that its subsidiary, Troika IO, the digital assets arm of Troika Media Group, is a sponsor of the Crossroads Exhibit, a month-long virtual non-fungible token (“NFT”) exhibit under the direction of Umba Daima, a Black-owned creative agency featuring Black and African artists in film, music, and digital art. This 30-day multi-media event series, held from September 25, 2021, through October 24, 2021, in Atlanta, GA, aims to educate diverse communities about blockchain and crypto technologies, and cultivate a connection between the art world, business, and technology-based communities. Troika IO will sponsor a live launch party in Atlanta, Georgia on September 25, 2021, to kick off the first series of NFT experiences for this project.

Troika IO believes NFTs are the revenue model for metaverse,the concept of a future iteration of the internet, made up of persistent, shared, 3D virtual spaces linked into a perceived virtual universe. Troika IO will create a virtual digital video setting that will enable virtual guests at the Crossroads Exhibit to participate in the auction and bid on all artworks. In addition to the artwork curated by Umba Daima, Troika IO has donated several NFTs it will be minting for the gallery auction, including items from black artists Travis Scott and Virgil Abloh. Troika IO believes this type of event can createenormous opportunities for individual creators and artists. For TMG’s global brand clients that have begun experimenting with NFTs and the metaverse to connect with fans and consumers in new ways, this event and collaboration showcases the Company’s ability to elevate digital commodities and experiences quickly and cost-effectively using Bitcoin and digital assets.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor Umba Daima’s Crossroads Exhibit,” said Kyle Hill, Head of Digital Assets at Troika IO. “There are endless talented Black and African artists around the world and we believe this NFT gallery is a wonderful opportunity to showcase their amazing work while addressing the systemic inequalities of society.” 

Umba Daima curates creative projects in partnership with companies, athletes, celebrities, and artists. In March 2021, Umba Daima launched Black NFT Art, a media and community brand helping to educate, organize, and amplify Black people in the NFT space. Their vision was to support efforts to create an ecosystem in which Black artists could successfully mint, market, and sell their art. All artworks will be sold via a 30-day schedule of consecutive auctions. To attend or have your work featured at the event, click the following link:  https://www.unseen.one/.

Seite 1 von 3


BTC zu USD jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Troika Media Group Sponsors Crossroads NFT Exhibit and Creates 3-D Gallery Featuring Black and African Artists for Virtual Event Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:00 UhrESE Entertainment Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:07 UhrPortAventura World Becomes the First Theme Resort to Accept Bitcoin as Payment at the Hotels Next Season
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
22.09.21Marktgeflüster: Fed: Tapering - oder kein Tapering!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
22.09.21ISW Holdings Issues Update: Record Quarter in the Making, Mining Reaching Peak Efficiency, Hosting on Track for Fall Deployment
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Bitcoin und Co.: Wie geht es weiter?
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Videoausblick: Evergrande: China rettet Chinesen - China first!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
22.09.21Gold und Bitcoin – hier kaufen Sie am besten
Daniel Saurenz | Kommentare
22.09.21Der neue Geldtrend, der Amerika erobert
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
21.09.21NSAV ACQUIRES 40% STAKE IN PREMIUM OTC CRYPTO TRADING DESK HKOTC.CO
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
21.09.21GreenBox POS Selects Miami as Headquarters for its Stablecoin Spin-off, Coyni
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten