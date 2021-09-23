Troika Media Group Sponsors Crossroads NFT Exhibit and Creates 3-D Gallery Featuring Black and African Artists for Virtual Event

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Troika Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRKA) ("TMG" or "Company"), a brand consultancy and marketing innovations company that provides integrated branding and marketing solutions for global brands, today announced that its subsidiary, Troika IO, the digital assets arm of Troika Media Group, is a sponsor of the Crossroads Exhibit, a month-long virtual non-fungible token (“NFT”) exhibit under the direction of Umba Daima, a Black-owned creative agency featuring Black and African artists in film, music, and digital art. This 30-day multi-media event series, held from September 25, 2021, through October 24, 2021, in Atlanta, GA, aims to educate diverse communities about blockchain and crypto technologies, and cultivate a connection between the art world, business, and technology-based communities. Troika IO will sponsor a live launch party in Atlanta, Georgia on September 25, 2021, to kick off the first series of NFT experiences for this project.

Troika IO believes NFTs are the revenue model for metaverse,the concept of a future iteration of the internet, made up of persistent, shared, 3D virtual spaces linked into a perceived virtual universe. Troika IO will create a virtual digital video setting that will enable virtual guests at the Crossroads Exhibit to participate in the auction and bid on all artworks. In addition to the artwork curated by Umba Daima, Troika IO has donated several NFTs it will be minting for the gallery auction, including items from black artists Travis Scott and Virgil Abloh. Troika IO believes this type of event can createenormous opportunities for individual creators and artists. For TMG’s global brand clients that have begun experimenting with NFTs and the metaverse to connect with fans and consumers in new ways, this event and collaboration showcases the Company’s ability to elevate digital commodities and experiences quickly and cost-effectively using Bitcoin and digital assets.

“We’re thrilled to sponsor Umba Daima’s Crossroads Exhibit,” said Kyle Hill, Head of Digital Assets at Troika IO. “There are endless talented Black and African artists around the world and we believe this NFT gallery is a wonderful opportunity to showcase their amazing work while addressing the systemic inequalities of society.”

Umba Daima curates creative projects in partnership with companies, athletes, celebrities, and artists. In March 2021, Umba Daima launched Black NFT Art, a media and community brand helping to educate, organize, and amplify Black people in the NFT space. Their vision was to support efforts to create an ecosystem in which Black artists could successfully mint, market, and sell their art. All artworks will be sold via a 30-day schedule of consecutive auctions. To attend or have your work featured at the event, click the following link: https://www.unseen.one/ .