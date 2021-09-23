checkAd

SFLMaven Announces Further Details on the Company’s Emerging NFT Strategy

Company to Commission Local Artists for Limited Edition Digital Artwork to Drive Initial Phase of New Division

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to update current and prospective shareholders with further details about the Company’s emerging non-fungible token (“NFT”) strategy following its recently announced new Collectibles Marketplace vision.

“We have every intention of hitting the ground running with what we see as a very natural extension of our strategic vision and expertise,” remarked Joseph Ladin, SFLMaven CEO. “We have been successful for two decades as leaders in auctioning specialty items. The NFT marketplace is just a step in the digital direction from our established foundation. We plan to build this new segment rapidly through a unique strategy that has a foundation in small-batch local artwork.”

The Company plans to commission a talented local artist to create a small batch of unique, limited edition digital artwork for sale through auction as NFTs. Management believes this will also help to bring awareness to the potential for the NFT movement to fuel interest in the local art scene.

The SFLMaven NFT division will begin through this local strategy and then expand over time to include additional regional work, eventually growing into a marketplace capable of transactions involving NFTs at significant volume or through regular events.

Ladin added, “This initial step will serve to get our feet wet in the space. We believe the local NFT strategy has enormous promise as an underrepresented approach to this market. We will have further progress updates on this strategy very soon.”

About SFLMaven

SFLMaven Corp. (OTC Pink: SFLM), is a premium provider of high-end luxury goods to discerning clientele globally. SFLMaven has driven over $130 million in sales and 98,000 positive reviews since inception, famous for its Thursday Night Auction events on its top-rated eBay store.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.sflmaven.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SFLMaven Corp.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'anticipates,' or 'may,' and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of SFLMaven, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SFLMaven's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SFLMaven cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SFLMaven undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by SFLMaven.

