Avant Brands Enters Premium Concentrates Category with the Launch of Tenzo Vapes

Kelowna, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVNTB) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an award-winning leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it has completed its first shipment of Tenzo Vape Cartridges (or “vape carts”) to the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS).



The first drop of Tenzo vape carts are produced from Tenzo’s flagship cultivar, Watermelon Mojito Zkittlez, which is best-known for its bag appeal and robust terpene profile. This will be followed-on with a second product launch, based on Tenzo’s popular Wedding Crasher cultivar. The Tenzo 510-thread vape cartridges were meticulously designed to elevate the consumer experience, using high-end hardware with a strong focus on safety and performance. Tenzo's premium vape carts are made with a curated formulation that consists of a unique blend of solventless-extracted craft cannabis derived terpenes, and 100% all natural botanical terpenes. The carts are offered in a single gram size.



