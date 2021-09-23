Avant Brands Enters Premium Concentrates Category with the Launch of Tenzo Vapes

checkAd

Kelowna, BC, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVNTB) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an award-winning leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, is pleased to announce that it has completed its first shipment of Tenzo Vape Cartridges (or “vape carts”) to the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS).

The first drop of Tenzo vape carts are produced from Tenzo’s flagship cultivar, Watermelon Mojito Zkittlez, which is best-known for its bag appeal and robust terpene profile. This will be followed-on with a second product launch, based on Tenzo’s popular Wedding Crasher cultivar. The Tenzo 510-thread vape cartridges were meticulously designed to elevate the consumer experience, using high-end hardware with a strong focus on safety and performance. Tenzo's premium vape carts are made with a curated formulation that consists of a unique blend of solventless-extracted craft cannabis derived terpenes, and 100% all natural botanical terpenes. The carts are offered in a single gram size.

"Entering into concentrates, which is the second largest consumption category, with our Tenzo vape cartridges marks a pivotal milestone as we continue to execute on our market growth strategy,” said Norton Singhavon, Founder & CEO of Avant Brands. “We look forward to delivering to Canadian consumers and retailers our next set of innovative concentrate products - which will be marketed under our flagship recreational cannabis brands."

 Avant has recently executed multiple agreements with leading Canadian extraction companies in order to facilitate the launch of various concentrate products under the Company’s recreational cannabis brands. The Company anticipates that entering into the concentrates segment will enable Avant to leverage the success that it has built through its superior cannabis flower, highly sought-after brands and innovative products.

For more information about the Tenzo brand, please visit www.tenzo.life


 About Tenzo
Tenzo is a bold and vibrant brand which offers a diverse portfolio of products that appeal to the consumer who enjoys variety, appreciates quality, and has a desire for unique and flavourful terpene-rich products at an accessible price point. Always handcrafted and carefully cultivated by our Master Growers in Alberta, B.C. and Ontario.


About Avant Brands
Avant is an innovative, market-leading cannabis brand house. Avant has multiple licenced and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired, and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.
