Safe-T Group to Present its Zero Trust Network Access Solution with Integrated Thales SafeNet Trusted Access Cloud Management Service at Thales Trusted Access Summit

- Safe-T’s Innovative Zero Trust Network Access Solution Combined with Thales’ SafeNet Trusted Cloud -Based Access Management Delivers Best-of-Breed Security to Enterprises

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that it has advanced its partnership with Thales with the availability of a new joint Zero Trust Access solution combining the capabilities of its innovative Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution, ZoneZero, with Thales’ SafeNet Trusted Access (“SafeNet”) cloud-based access management service. The two companies will be presenting the solution at the Thales Trusted Access Summit, which is scheduled between October 5th and 6th 2021.

Organizations around the globe face a wide range of remote access requirements, such as:

Providing employees and third-party contractors simple access to internal resources

Providing access regardless of user physical location and device

Enforcing strong multi-factor authentication

Ensuring the security and privacy of the remote access sessions

In the world of digital transformation and work from home (“WFH”), the need for secure, remote access to corporate resources has grown exponentially.

ZTNA has seen tremendous growth in the past two years due primarily to the surge in remote work in response to COVID-19. WFH and significant increases in the need for remote access has forced organizations to quickly realize the scaling and security limitations of conventional VPN solutions. With the “never trust, always verify” philosophy, ZTNA and Access Management have emerged as a preferred solution for remote access, providing a safe and straightforward approach to the enterprise.

ZoneZero, Safe-T’s ZTNA solution, is an evolution in the way organizations grant secure access to their services utilizing Safe-T’s Software Defined Perimeter and patented reverse-access technology, it offers true secure and transparent access for all users to internal applications and data. To provide organizations with a best-of-breed approach to secure remote access, Safe-T and Thales now offer a unique Zero Trust Access solution which leverages ZoneZero for controlled access to corporate services and SafeNet which enforces the appropriate access policies and authentication methods. The combined solution grants access to applications on a need-to-know basis only while giving all users (managed and unmanaged) fast and seamless access to the resources they need.