checkAd

Quantum Computing Inc. Appoints William J. McGann, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:31  |  28   |   |   

Brings Extensive Track Record of Successfully Commercializing Innovative Technology

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (the “company” or “QCI”) (Nasdaq: QUBT), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has appointed renowned business and technology leader William J. McGann, Ph.D., to serve on the company’s board of directors.

McGann brings over 30 years of executive leadership, technology, and science experience, strengthened by an underlying passion for turning emerging technology into practical solutions for solving some of the world’s greatest challenges. Throughout his career, he has contributed to the advancement of research and technology development and has authored over 70 research proposals for the U.S. government, dozens of scientific publications, and 26 patents in the areas of nuclear, chemical and biological detection technologies.

“I am pleased and genuinely excited to be given the opportunity to sit on the Board of Directors at Quantum Computing, Inc.” said McGann. “The development and application of quantum-based models and methodologies to solve the world’s most complex, classical problems provides a tremendous opportunity for the talented, focused and energized team at QCI. I am looking forward to supporting the business in its critical mission to provide powerful and quantum-ready software business solutions to the world.”

Since 2019, McGann has served as the Chief Technology Officer for the Security, Detection and Automation business at Leidos Corp., a civil, defense, health, and intelligence innovator. In this role, he is focused on the creation of innovative customer solutions driven by a strong portfolio of physics, chemistry and software-based products. He is responsible for leading innovation and technology development across the aviation and ports and borders market segments, as well as driving an externally focused business strategy with global markets.

In addition to his business responsibilities at Leidos, McGann also serves the company as a Technology Fellow. In this role, his passions align with the company’s mission, which is centered on delivering leading edge technology capabilities and solutions.

“With quantum computing poised to revolutionize a number of industries, the QCI team is incredibly fortunate to have someone of Bill’s caliber on the board of directors,” said Robert Liscouski, chairman, president, and CEO of QCI. “We are eager to leverage his tremendous track record to guide us in applying the power of quantum computing to deliver practical solutions to critical business problems.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quantum Computing Inc. Appoints William J. McGann, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors Brings Extensive Track Record of Successfully Commercializing Innovative Technology LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Quantum Computing Inc. (the “company” or “QCI”) (Nasdaq: QUBT), a leader in bridging the power of classical and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...