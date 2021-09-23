Quantum Computing Inc. Appoints William J. McGann, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

McGann brings over 30 years of executive leadership, technology, and science experience, strengthened by an underlying passion for turning emerging technology into practical solutions for solving some of the world’s greatest challenges. Throughout his career, he has contributed to the advancement of research and technology development and has authored over 70 research proposals for the U.S. government, dozens of scientific publications, and 26 patents in the areas of nuclear, chemical and biological detection technologies.

LEESBURG, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (the “company” or “QCI”) (Nasdaq: QUBT), a leader in bridging the power of classical and quantum computing, has appointed renowned business and technology leader William J. McGann, Ph.D. , to serve on the company’s board of directors.

“I am pleased and genuinely excited to be given the opportunity to sit on the Board of Directors at Quantum Computing, Inc.” said McGann. “The development and application of quantum-based models and methodologies to solve the world’s most complex, classical problems provides a tremendous opportunity for the talented, focused and energized team at QCI. I am looking forward to supporting the business in its critical mission to provide powerful and quantum-ready software business solutions to the world.”

Since 2019, McGann has served as the Chief Technology Officer for the Security, Detection and Automation business at Leidos Corp., a civil, defense, health, and intelligence innovator. In this role, he is focused on the creation of innovative customer solutions driven by a strong portfolio of physics, chemistry and software-based products. He is responsible for leading innovation and technology development across the aviation and ports and borders market segments, as well as driving an externally focused business strategy with global markets.

In addition to his business responsibilities at Leidos, McGann also serves the company as a Technology Fellow. In this role, his passions align with the company’s mission, which is centered on delivering leading edge technology capabilities and solutions.

“With quantum computing poised to revolutionize a number of industries, the QCI team is incredibly fortunate to have someone of Bill’s caliber on the board of directors,” said Robert Liscouski, chairman, president, and CEO of QCI. “We are eager to leverage his tremendous track record to guide us in applying the power of quantum computing to deliver practical solutions to critical business problems.”