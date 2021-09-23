checkAd

Surrozen Announces Appointment of Liz Nguyen as Vice President and Head of Human Resources

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen Inc. (Nasdaq: SRZN), a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, today announced that Elizabeth “Liz” Nguyen has been appointed as Vice President and Head of Human Resources (HR). Ms. Nguyen brings over 20 years of experience in organizational design, talent recruitment, building a performance culture, planning and leadership development.

“Liz is joining Surrozen at a time of tremendous growth as we advance our two lead programs into the clinic and continue our momentum and progress on our broad research pipeline,” said Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surrozen. “Liz’s extensive knowledge and insight into HR strategies in the biotechnology industry will enable us to build an effective organization by growing and managing highly innovative and dynamic teams.”

Most recently, Ms. Nguyen served as the Executive Director, Head of HR Business Partnering & Interim HR Site Head of MyoKardia through its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb. In this capacity, she played a key role in building out HR strategies for MyoKardia during its growth from a privately held company to a publicly traded organization. Before joining MyoKardia, Ms. Nguyen was Director of Human Resources Business Partner at InterMune, serving as an HR Business Partner to more than 120 employees within the research and development organization. She also played a key role in developing and implementing HR integration strategies as part of InterMune’s merger with Roche-Genentech. She previously held leadership roles in human resources at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, AECOM International, Raytheon Company and ACDI/VOCA. Ms. Nguyen received her BS in Economy from Virginia Tech and a Masters in Human Resources Management from Marymount University.

“Throughout my career, I have had opportunities to lead efforts in building HR functions and programs to foster growth, development and a strong culture,” said Ms. Nguyen. “ I look forward to working with the team to continue to make Surrozen a dynamic and exciting place to work.”

About Surrozen
Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

Forward Looking Statement

These materials may contain forward-looking statements regarding Surrozen, Inc. (the “Company”). There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements can or will be achieved, and the Company makes no representations or warranties as to its actual future performance. In addition, the Company makes no warranties or representations regarding the accuracy or completeness of these materials and expressly disclaims any obligation to correct, update or revise any of these materials for any reason. The recipient of these materials should conduct its own investigation and analysis of the business of the Company and the data described in these materials.

Media Contact

Surabhi Verma, Account Director
CanaleComm
Tel.: (848) 250-0266
Email: Surabhi.Verma@CanaleComm.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Surrozen Announces Appointment of Liz Nguyen as Vice President and Head of Human Resources SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Surrozen Inc. (Nasdaq: SRZN), a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, today announced that Elizabeth “Liz” Nguyen …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...