ARHT Media Announces Increased HoloPresence Demand from New and Existing Multinational Healthcare Companies

3 Events Over One Weekend in September Generate $190,000 in Revenue

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced increased demand for its HoloPresenceTM technology from new and existing multinational healthcare clients in September with a robust pipeline of upcoming events across a range of industries and geographies.



“We continue to expand our position as an innovative leader in next-generation communications and strengthen our relationships in the healthcare sector,” stated Larry O'Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “Our multinational repeat clients rely on us to connect their employees with seamless interactive environments, increasing engagement and unlocking cost savings across their globalized workforces. Specifically, we are working closely with the medical community to build out virtual programs that leverage the insights from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) around the world to educate physicians and industry participants on cutting-edge research and technology. ARHT is proud to contribute to the success of our multinational healthcare partners to advance education and innovation through a boundless environment.”

In connection with ARHT’s new healthcare partnership, the Company’s technology was used to beam KOLs from around the world into live and virtual medical events including:

Dr. Rasha Al- Lamee - Imperial College of London

Dr. Justin Davies – Imperial College of London

Dr. Andrew Sharp – University Hospital Wales in Cardiff

Dr. Ajay Kirtane – Columbia University Medical Center, NYP/Columbia

Dr. Allen Jeremias – St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, NY



ARHT’s HoloPresenceTM technology, namely its Virtual Global StageTM (VGS), was also featured in a large-scale hybrid event for an existing US-based pharmaceutical client, where ARHT simultaneously beamed in speakers live from New York, Boston and Japan, streamed online across North America and Asia-Pacific, with only in-person attendees from Hong Kong. Furthermore, an existing UK-based multinational pharmaceutical client leveraged the Company’s technology to beam in professors from Singapore to Panama and France as part of its recurring medical education speaker series.