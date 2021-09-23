checkAd

ARHT Media Announces Increased HoloPresence Demand from New and Existing Multinational Healthcare Companies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.09.2021, 14:30  |  28   |   |   

3 Events Over One Weekend in September Generate $190,000 in Revenue

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, today announced increased demand for its HoloPresenceTM technology from new and existing multinational healthcare clients in September with a robust pipeline of upcoming events across a range of industries and geographies.

“We continue to expand our position as an innovative leader in next-generation communications and strengthen our relationships in the healthcare sector,” stated Larry O'Reilly, CEO of ARHT Media. “Our multinational repeat clients rely on us to connect their employees with seamless interactive environments, increasing engagement and unlocking cost savings across their globalized workforces. Specifically, we are working closely with the medical community to build out virtual programs that leverage the insights from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) around the world to educate physicians and industry participants on cutting-edge research and technology. ARHT is proud to contribute to the success of our multinational healthcare partners to advance education and innovation through a boundless environment.”

In connection with ARHT’s new healthcare partnership, the Company’s technology was used to beam KOLs from around the world into live and virtual medical events including:

  • Dr. Rasha Al- Lamee - Imperial College of London
  • Dr. Justin Davies – Imperial College of London
  • Dr. Andrew Sharp – University Hospital Wales in Cardiff
  • Dr. Ajay Kirtane – Columbia University Medical Center, NYP/Columbia
  • Dr. Allen Jeremias – St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, NY

ARHT’s HoloPresenceTM technology, namely its Virtual Global StageTM (VGS), was also featured in a large-scale hybrid event for an existing US-based pharmaceutical client, where ARHT simultaneously beamed in speakers live from New York, Boston and Japan, streamed online across North America and Asia-Pacific, with only in-person attendees from Hong Kong. Furthermore, an existing UK-based multinational pharmaceutical client leveraged the Company’s technology to beam in professors from Singapore to Panama and France as part of its recurring medical education speaker series.  

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARHT Media Announces Increased HoloPresence Demand from New and Existing Multinational Healthcare Companies 3 Events Over One Weekend in September Generate $190,000 in RevenueTORONTO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logiq New Super App to Provide Easy Access to e-Wallet, Food Delivery, Microloans, Driver License ...
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Caledonia acquires the 940,000 oz Maligreen project in Zimbabwe
The Flowr Corporation Awarded Gold Effie for Marketing Effectiveness
Press release Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis Announces Restart of its High-Throughput Cartridge Manufacturing Line
Immunocore announces publication of phase 3 data comparing tebentafusp with investigator’s choice ...
Sodexo launches Sodexo Live! to leverage all of the Group expertise in the world of sports, events ...
Guerbet: 2021 half-year results
Santhera und ReveraGen präsentieren Phase 2a/2b-Wirksamkeitsdaten und neue Verträglichkeitsdaten ...
Hudbay Announces Extension of Mineralization at its Copper World Project in Arizona
Valneva Continues Expansion of Clinical Trials of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ...
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
InvestigateTV Debuts Weekly News Program
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. Announces Closing of Upsized $287,500,000 Initial Public Offering
Relay & Fio Announce Agreement with Unisys Corp. (NYSE: UIS) to Market a Combined Solution for COVID-19 and Biosecurity Market Needs
Aerovate Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Closing of IVS Bulk Financing and IVS Phoenix Acquisition
CVRx Added to Russell 2000 and 3000 Indexes
Titel
Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000 Index
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
DICE Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
Roche receives positive CHMP opinion for Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET ...
Quantum Energy Inc. (QEGY) Announces Hiring of Robert Edward Murray to Lead Rare Earth Exploration, ...
GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Solstice Gold Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Mike Timmins as a New Director and Grant of ...
Pactiv Evergreen to Acquire Fabri-Kal, a Leading Manufacturer of Foodservice and Consumer Brand ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...