Scopus BioPharma to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (Nasdaq: “SCPS”) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformational therapeutics for serious diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced it will be presenting at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Alan Horsager, Ph.D., President — Immuno-Oncology of Scopus and President and Chief Executive Officer of Duet, will be presenting on behalf of the company. Dr. Horsager’s presentation will be part of the Green Track on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The presentation will be streamed live beginning at 4:20 PM EST and will be accessible by clicking here.

About the Duet Platform

Duet Therapeutics integrates the immunotherapy assets of Scopus and Olimmune, creating the Duet Platform. Olimmune was acquired by Scopus in June 2021. Duet is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Scopus.

The Duet Platform is comprised of three distinctive, complementary CpG-STAT3 inhibitors:

• RNA silencing CpG-STAT3siRNA (“DUET-01”) • Antisense CpG-STAT3ASO (“DUET-02”) • DNA-binding inhibitor CpG-STAT3decoy (“DUET-03”)

DUET-01 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial, as a monotherapy, for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Duet expects to file two INDs for DUET-02 in Q4 2022 in genitourinary and head & neck cancers, with clinical Phase 1 trials beginning in Q1 2023 in the United States. Duet is also evaluating combination therapies with checkpoint inhibitors.